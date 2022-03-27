Creighton loses to South Carolina in the Elite Eight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Up until Sunday, the Bluejays experienced the magic of March, the unfettered joy of upset victories on the way to Creighton’s first trip to the second weekend of the NCAA women’s tournament.

But this? This is the cruelty of March.

It’s one lousy game that somehow meant much more than the previous 32. It’s the sudden end of a season five months in the making. And for the seniors — stalwarts like Tatum Rembao, Payton Brotzki and Chloe Dworak — it’s likely the abrupt end to careers built over four or five years.

Cruel indeed: Top seed South Carolina 80, 10th-seeded Creighton 50

Aliyah Boston — the front-runner for national player of the year — scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 27 minutes to lead the No. 1 team in the nation over Creighton in the Greensboro Regional final.

Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal chipped in 12 points apiece for the Gamecocks (33-2), who advance to the Final Four to take on the winner of Monday night’s Wichita Regional final between Louisville and Michigan.

Lauren Jensen scored 12 points, and Rachael Saunders and Morgan Maly chipped in eight apiece for Creighton (23-10), which played hard to the final horn but could not match South Carolina’s size and skill in the paint.

Never was that more apparent than in a key stretch of the second quarter.

The 6-foot-5 Boston scored seven points and 6-4 Laeticia Amihere scored six during a 19-2 run that dashed Creighton’s hopes. South Carolina had six layups, four free throws and a 3-pointer during that stretch, pushing the lead from seven to 24.

South Carolina’s defense was tenacious during the run, taking away the passes and ball movement that make Creighton, Creighton.

The Bluejays turned the ball over three times, and were forced to settle for deep jump shots well beyond the 3-point arc or contested shots closer to the basket, missing seven field-goal attempts in a row.

There was no coming back from the run. South Carolina was too good.

How good?

Creighton shot 50% from the field in the first quarter — and still trailed 23-16 because the Gamecocks shot 10 for 17 and outrebounded the smaller Bluejays 10-5, allowing zero second-chance points.

In the end, South Carolina outrebounded Creighton 43-23 and outscored the Jays by 20 points in the paint and 15-4 on second chances.

But there were small moments of muted joy.

The cluster of blue-clad fans behind the Creighton bench stood and cheered with 1:48 left the game when coach Jim Flanery substituted for Rembao, Brotzki, and Dworak — giving those four the ovation they earned in taking the Jays to uncharted territory.

Even on this cruel March night when the magic ended, there was no denying the magic had, indeed, happened.

