Creighton loses to Villanova, snapping the Bluejays' four-game winning streak
BASKETBALL

Creighton loses to Villanova, snapping the Bluejays' four-game winning streak

  • Updated
VILL​ANOVA, Pa. — Villanova's Maddy Siegrist finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a 74-64 win Sunday afternoon, snapping the Creighton women's four-game winning streak.

Siegrist scored Villanova's last nine points in the final 1:24, part of its 18-6 run to finish the game. Creighton led 58-56 midway through the fourth quarter, but the final quarter belonged to Siegrist, who made 10 free throws and scored 13 points in the quarter.

Creighton trailed 23-13 early in the second quarter before going on a 21-3 run to open its biggest lead.

Emma Ronsiek led Creighton, which falls to 9-2 in Big East play, with 16 points. Tatum Rembao added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Creighton (14-5) returns home to face Providence on Friday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

