Creighton mailbag: How concerned should fans be after Jays' loss to Nebraska?

Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

Now, for the ones that did.

@uncuratedclass: Based on the games so far, do you see Coach Mac revisiting the bench rotation?

It’s certainly been discussed. Viewers have already seen it unfold. Shereef Mitchell’s minutes have dwindled down with each game to as low as three minutes in Sunday’s loss to Nebraska.

Through nine games and 79 minutes, Mitchell has scored eight total points, with seven of those coming in the UC Riverside game. Not pretty.

Of course, being a bench scorer isn’t Mitchell’s selling point. It’s being an elite guard defender and reliable with the ball in his hands. The flashes of pesky perimeter defense have been there as the staff anticipated, but Mitchell being a negative offensively was probably unexpected. Coaches likely anticipated him to at least replicate the numbers he posted in his last healthy season.

His defense has not been enough to outweigh the cons. It seems the staff has had similar thinking with his drop-off in minutes. Francisco Farabello’s performance Sunday surely allowed the staff to exhale a bit. With such a severe lack of production from the reserves in multiple games, it’s impossible for the discussions to not at least be had. Acting on them is probably tougher than they’ve imagined, especially having had so many big games on tap.

@danmcginn2: I want to play Texas again in the NCAA tourney. Am I crazy?

Before readers shun you, let it be known this question was asked before Sunday. As of today, you are crazy as hell.

I will say, it seems Creighton has played to its competition in stretches — for better or worse. There were plenty of alternate realities where it could’ve won that Texas game, and I don’t think CU has shied away from any challenge in any ranked game. But the Longhorns are a juggernaut that many teams don’t want to play. I think that includes the Bluejays, though these teams should and will look different come March.

I think there is more room for improvement with CU, though. It just has to unfold. After Sunday, it would be malpractice for me to tell you this version of the Jays beats Texas. I think if the two played 10 times, assuming the Nebraska game didn’t break CU, the Jays could probably hold their own quite a few times similar to the way they already did. But I wouldn’t count on too many of those being wins.

As talented as this team is at its best, its floor is jarring. The gap between that and its ceiling is unreal, and it has to be considered when comparing it to teams like Texas, Houston, etc.

@John_Weiss: How do we generate more production from the bench?

I thank the man above that I'm not a coach. With as much hair that sits on my head, I would’ve needed Bosley by now. I don’t have a clue. It would take a serious turnaround for Mitchell to become an offensive positive at some point this season.

If you remove him from the equation, the core active reserves are Farabello, Mason Miller and Fred King. Farabello seemingly was missing the confidence that allowed him to shoot over 40% from 3 in his career before his move to Omaha. That might’ve changed Sunday. He just has to get in rhythm and not pass up the looks that’ll allow that.

As for the other two, it’s not even like they’re experiencing dry spells. They’re just in their first season and not as advanced as some of the other freshmen around. They both have their strengths, but time is the only thing that’ll help them become full-fledged contributors. For King, it means enhancing his feel and awareness. For Miller, it means being aggressive and becoming a positive defender.

@searl_tom: Scale of 1-10, how concerned should Jays fans be?

Three, maybe four. Sunday’s game shed light on an incredibly low floor for the Jays. That’s where the concern stems from. If all it takes to knock Creighton out of the tournament is for it to have a bad all around shooting day, opponents will pack the paint and let CU shoot itself out of the game. Then, out of the six games it takes to win the national championship, Creighton could surely lose one of those games — early, too — if it plays the way it has.

I don’t think whatever has the Jays in this funk will be sustained throughout the season, which is why I’m still relatively low on the scale. Plus, virtually no team is the same come March.

They improved drastically from this time to March a season ago. Whether these Jays can do the same is on them. If not, the blueprint to knock them off might already exist.

@Creightonbbal: Who is the most likely to step up and take a leadership role?

I don’t have the answer to this at the moment. I don’t think Creighton does, either. It was already established that the Jays wouldn’t be able to replicate what Ryan Hawkins meant to them in that sense last year, and that it’d have to be a collective effort. It doesn’t feel like CU is where it wants to be yet.

It was suggested by coach Greg McDermott ahead of the season that Farabello might be that voice. Perhaps Sunday's game could aid that. Otherwise, it isn't apparent one individual will step into that role.

@JaysPropaganda: Why are we seeing a lack of (Ben) Shtolzberg?

The belief before was that Mitchell’s minutes were to supplement what CU lacked as a perimeter defense, and the Jays didn’t need another scorer off the bench because a couple of their shot-making starters are going to be on the floor at any given time. Then came Sunday, when none of them played well and Farabello had the best game shooting.

I no longer believe what Mitchell does on the defensive end is enough to hold Shtolzberg back. I’ve talked about how promising the freshman looks as a combo guard and scorer since the summer. CU probably could’ve used a couple of buckets from him against Nebraska.

I think the coaches' primary worry with him is how well he understands the system and whether they can trust him to hold his own defensively, which at this rate probably isn’t the case. But at what point do you see what he gives you? These next couple of games are far from pushover matchups, but certainly aren’t Texas or Arkansas. Do you throw him in then to see how he fares? Five to eight minutes, maybe?

I think the staff’s best hope is to develop the freshmen as much as possible by the time March swings around. It’s mostly what the bench is composed of, after all.

@gbrlee74: How does this team grow? Do they find more ways to distribute inside rather than lighting it up in 3-point land? Should we press the panic button on this team?

I’m not sure how many times Creighton will shoot so poorly from 3. There have been three games now where we’ve discussed the team’s shooting in this fashion. The good-shooting games outweighed the bad ones prior to Sunday. Now there seems to be a legitimate on and off switch by the day.

The Jays have the shot-makers to tap into the in-between game, and you see plenty of those shots, too. Just not as many as you do 3s, especially with the way certain teams have either left them open or haven’t been able to keep them from generating the looks. At this point, it seems to be a matter of execution. Every one of Creighton’s starters has to be better.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has to be better about processing double teams and not only reacting to them in a timely fashion, but making fruitful plays out of them. Teams shouldn’t be able to take him out of games. When he does find shooters, they have to knock down open shoots. It’s as simple as that. They have to have the confidence to not look off shots or overthink and then overpass.

@d_adams44: We have hit the quarter mark of the NBA season. Can we get your top five League Pass teams to watch?

I have to note that it’s unbelievably difficult to try to have an eye on the NBA and an eye on college hoops. So. Much. Basketball. But I’ve been fortunate to catch a surprising bit of league action still.

I don’t know that I’m comfortable ranking them, but I’ll give a loose five. I probably watched the Trail Blazers more than any team to start the year. Drafted Damian Lillard in fantasy and just wanted to see him back in full form after all the disrespect behind his brief but rough stint before his season ended early a year ago.

I’ve caught the Milwaukee Bucks a number of times. Never hurts to watch the best player in the world. I felt like I was too big of a hater when LeBron James was in his prime, so I never really enjoyed that stretch the way I should have growing up. I want to catch as many days as I can of Giannis Antetokounmpo before it’s all said and done. Good team anyway. I have a lot of stock in them. They’ve made some interesting changes this season.

When everyone is healthy, I love watching the Pelicans. Such an interesting core, a legitimate team, and it seems they’ll only get better. Really fun group.

I like catching the Magic from time to time because I enjoy watching so many of their young guys. I was pretty early on the Paolo Banchero train, so I’ve followed his journey as closely as I can while covering other things. Wrote about him when he was a sophomore in high school. That isn’t LeBron level cap; I have receipts. Still, fun hooper and destined for greatness.

I’ve watched the Kings more than I ever have, honestly. Similar to Portland, they happen to be on when I’m wide awake during that late stretch of games, and sometimes those are the only games I can catch. But they’ve had a fun season. I’m on the De’Aaron Fox for All-Star train, and I don’t care to question whom he’d replace. I just love the season he’s had and the way the Kings have played to start the year.