@southpawpress: Would you agree that Villanova controlled the pace of play in both matchups with Creighton, and, if so, what can Creighton do to make Villanova play its game?

I would. The first was slow and nasty, the way Villanova likes things. The second got out of control before Creighton could truly get a handle on things.

I’m not sure what the Bluejays can do outside of surviving the way they did in the first matchup. Blowing the Wildcats out would likely require pairing above average shotmaking with CU’s expected defense or forcing turnovers more than usual and running — the latter being difficult to see with the Jays being more of a contain defense than an aggressive one and VU being good with ball security anyway.

The scenario where they force more turnovers would have to be really situational and might even require strongly digging on Eric Dixon postups. But who’s to say how much time Dixon will actually spend inside? The mere threat of his outside shot might be enough to keep Ryan Kalkbrenner some ways from the rim after Dixon’s outbreak last time.

But Creighton can’t stray far from the way it’s defended all year. Not for Villanova, and probably not for anybody. It should be inviting Dixon to shoot the skin off the ball the way he did in Philly.

@drew_morrissey: With a Nova matchup assumed, would you change the defensive strategy? If so, how? Or would you bet that Dixon will not go 6-8 from 3 again?

Sort of answered this above, but I’ll add to it. Creighton should invite Dixon to repeat his performance, but make him more uncomfortable to begin.

Kalkbrenner absolutely dared Dixon to shoot on his first couple 3s. Like, sinking damn near below the rim. And to begin the day, it didn’t seem crazy considering Dixon was 1 for 6 from deep in Omaha. Kalkbrenner can’t let Dixon get open gym shots. Dixon got so comfortable he grew unstoppable.

But Kalkbrenner also can’t close out super hard on him. Dixon had a career game, and Creighton just isn’t the greatest scrambling team. That isn’t its game, it’d be exhausting to do so for an entire game with its personnel and it especially doesn’t make a ton of sense to not play to Kalkbrenner’s strengths.

On some of those early possessions, and especially when Kalkbrenner began respecting Dixon’s 3-ball, VU’s advantages came from the pick-and-roll and Creighton’s guards — usually whoever was defending Justin Moore — losing the ball handler before essentially forcing Kalkbrenner to help. Dixon is a good screener, but the effort up top should generally be better. And the help on those drives from other defenders should help.

Limit Moore’s paint touches. Don’t allow Whitmore to have a good day off back cuts alone. Minimize the things Kalkbrenner would need to juggle as a defensive anchor and rim protector already being pulled further from the basket than he’d like.

@southpawpress: Complete the following sentences:

If Creighton makes it into the second weekend of the NCAA tourney, it will be because...

If Creighton gets knocked in the first round of the NCAA tourney, it will be because…

If Creighton makes it to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament, it’ll have two of three things happen: Its starting lineup will look like one of the best in the nation, its bench delivers some of its best minutes yet or it draws favorable matchups.

In games where most of its starting five has looked nearly perfect, the Jays have been unstoppable. When they all play to their strengths, CU is a tough out. But we learned down the stretch that can’t consistently be the case. In the alternate scenarios, Creighton could use some of the flashes its reserves have each individually displayed as of late.

If Creighton gets knocked out in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it’ll be because its performance on one end of the floor couldn't supplement a lack of production on the other or it’ll draw tough matchups.

The Jays have won ugly games mostly based on their defense. And they’ve had days where the defense probably isn’t elite but the shotmaking is. One of those sides of the ball has prevailed in a lot of their wins. But if CU looks uncharacteristic on both ends, then it’ll have a tough time advancing.

Physical teams with depth can make life difficult for the Jays. Teams with a stretch five can also do that. It’ll all be situational.

@gbrlee74: Overall assessment of Baylor Scheierman? Did he exceed or meet your expectations of level play? Lots of hype coming in.

Scheierman is a good player. He’s been a top-three option for this team — which I’d like to think was the expectation as opposed to assuming he’d be the surefire top option based on what he did for South Dakota State.

He’s hit gutsy shots. Seriously backbreaking daggers. He’s also been cold. Ice cold. But for a while there, Scheierman had a strong case as a consensus All-Big East second teamer and still stumbled into the league’s honorable mention.

He’s fallen short of expectations in regards to expectations from an efficiency standpoint (though he’s taken a notably fewer amount of 2s and has seen a notable increase in his volume of 3s). It seems his role at Creighton has often been compared to past shooters — Mitch Ballock, Ethan Wragge — which at times can be unfair considering the moments and teams those two are linked to.

But Scheierman tallied plenty of double-doubles, surprisingly soaring for board after board in the Big East. Despite spurts of turnovers, his vision was unrivaled. He offered CU a necessary third facilitator at his best. And his range was baffling.

Scheierman might not have consistently held up as the undeniable All-League offensive juggernaut that people assumed he’d be. Or the seamless fit people thought he’d be with Alex O’Connell’s departure. But he’s been good. And it seems plenty of fans would want him to return for another season.

@Marghareti72: 1) Percent chances that each player leaves this offseason (for whatever reason)?

2) What should be our approach to the portal — what spots need to be filled?

I won’t dissect percentages of players leaving just yet. Instead, I’ll give general statements.

It feels like the way the remainder of the season unfolds still has an impact on some of those decisions. It always has, but I think it has less of an impact now than it did before. That is unless CU flames out in the first round of the tournament, which would never leave a great taste in anyone’s mouth.

It feels like the Jays have a better chance at running it back with much more of the same group than it did earlier in the season. Scheierman seems to be genuinely considering a return to college. Kalkbrenner could try his hand at earning a spot in the NBA but doesn’t look eager to jump ship.

I’m not sure anyone is panicking about the thought processes of Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander. Alexander has boosted both his NBA stock and his college stock. He could test the waters of both and while I’d almost guarantee a return to school, there will likely be programs willing to go a long way for him.

Both would seemingly benefit from another season at CU, and I don’t get the sense that either has intensely weighed other options.

It feels like, regardless of the season's result, Arthur Kaluma is still going to want to give the NBA a look. His future is the one I’ve been most unsure of. A combo forward that can defend multiple positions should be a priority for CU regardless. Another wing shooter who can rival Francisco Farabello’s expectations there as well as defend is probably on the list.

A backup defensive-minded combo guard would work wonders. Perhaps that might overlap too much with the player I named right above.

And I’m not sure where the staff stands on it, but another big man on top of that — probably wouldn’t be a traditional five with Kalkbrenner presumably in the fold and Fred King making some sort of leap — would prove useful. Someone to challenge either of them. Maybe even someone who can stretch the floor and provide a different wrinkle. That last player might be far fetched for a couple reasons, though.

Obviously, it likely means expecting more than a couple of scholarships to open up, which is overzealous at this junction. But it also probably points toward a player too talented to commit to a murky role.

@gtg00d: which xxl freshman class is the best and which is your favorite?

It’s crazy how easy this is for me. Probably because the lists have gotten nasty over the years. But there’s one true king among the XXL classes for me: 2013.

Joey Bada$$. ScHoolboy Q. Travis Scott. Chief Keef. Ab-Soul. Action Bronson.

I’ll whisper Logic’s name for his fans.

Even as far as one-hit wonders go, Kirko Bangz and Trinidad Jame$ are elite.

Not sure how I feel about rappers' obsession with putting that dollar sign in their names back then. But still, if rap was basketball, this lineup has all the 25-year-old, fifth-year college veterans built for a deep run. Good rookies then with even better legacies a decade later.

Joey, Q, Soul and Bronson are a few of the best rappers of our generation. Joey made one of my favorite tapes ever ("1999"), and one of the most impressive musical projects in history to be created by a teenager. "2000" was really good, too.

Travis and Keef are two of the best hitmakers of our generation. Travis hasn’t missed on an album yet. Keef’s “Back from the Dead” is immortal (no pun intended) and “4NEM” is crazy good despite coming out nine years later.

These dudes have stood the test of time, man. Can’t argue with what they’ve done. Honorable mention goes to 2010 and 2016.

