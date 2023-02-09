Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

@TylerDunn80: Best and worst case scenario relating to Creighton seeding in the Big East and NCAA Tournament?

In a perfect world, Creighton probably loses just a single game. That would likely be its Valentine’s Day date with Providence on the road. Tough place to play, tough team to beat.

If the Bluejays lost just that game or perhaps just one more when Marquette comes to town then I think they’d be tip-toeing the line between a fourth and fifth seed. It’d likely lean closer to No. 5. That’s the best case scenario.

Worst case scenario? They drop several games and end up an No. 8 seed. Depending on who those losses are to and in what fashion, the absolute floor would be the No. 9 seed.

But CU is currently projected as a seventh seed by several sites and certainly climbing, so I can’t imagine even a nightmare finish dropping it further than that nine spot. At the same time, it would have to be virtually flawless to reach that line between the fourth and fifth seed with the pace bracketologists have moved Creighton up during this win streak.

Of course, the opportunities to skyrocket come fast: Saturday vs. UConn, at Providence next week and Marquette’s trip to Omaha sandwiched between road games at St. John’s and Villanova.

@brianjay1317: What do you think of the bench's progression since December and how much can the bench improve between now and the bet?

It’s been interesting, right? We started in the summer with coach Greg McDermott calling the team his deepest in his 13 years in Omaha. After a fair sample size, it was determined that wasn’t exactly the case, and we’ve now watched CU’s starting five play minutes that would make Tom Thibodeau smile.

In recent weeks, the Jays’ starting lineup has dazzled to the point where bench scoring hasn’t mattered as much as it did earlier on. They won back-to-back games without a single bench point — both an impressive and frightening feat.

It’s true: Creighton probably has a top five starting lineup in the entire country. But how long and how well will those five be able to hold that weight?

Its reserves have made forward progress in their own ways. Fred King has shown flashes as a force down low. Mason Miller grows increasingly more confident with each game. Farabello has become “a coach on the floor,” as Jalen Courtney-Williams told me earlier in the week.

They’ve made progress in ways that have mostly made them void of being negatives. After all, it’s virtually impossible to come and replace/replicate any of CU’s first five. But the team will need a hint of consistent scoring from that group in order to pull off the magical postseason run. Even if that’s the nine points reserves delivered in Newark on Wednesday. Small blows that take pressure off of the Jays’ starters.

@TheJPScott: Ben Shtolzberg is a 3 star PG who had offers from teams in 5 of the 6 power conferences. With the bench struggling to provide scoring help this season, why are his minutes continuing to be limited?

I’ve walked people through this process throughout the season and, barring any updates, this should be the final installment of the saga.

McDermott understandably put a lot of faith in guard Shereef Mitchell after how much of a contributor Mitchell was in 2021. Mitchell’s minutes have slowly whittled down, but Shtolzberg’s haven’t subsequently risen.

Part of that is because Mitchell offers a different look than Shtolzberg. He plays for defense. Shtolzberg is a reliable scorer in practice who is not the defender Mitchell is. CU has banked on defense during this stretch.

The other part of it is that CU views Shtolzberg more as an off guard than a combo or point guard by now. Instead of taking Mitchell’s minutes, who usually spells Ryan Nembhard, he’d be in line for Farabello’s minutes.

Creighton has made Farabello its sixth man. Even when his shooting isn’t there, CU’s staff counts on his decisionmaking to be sound. Farabello was out due to illness Wednesday, which allowed for McDermott to try his hand at Shtolzberg for a few minutes. But Shtolzberg didn’t receive the early season opportunities that would’ve better molded what could’ve been his current role. As games grow in significance, it’s harder to throw him out there.

@Scn1410: What’s the most impressive part of the run we’ve been on since Kalk returned right before Christmas?

How well Creighton’s starters have defined each of their individual roles and just how underrated Ryan Kalkbrenner still is in college basketball’s current landscape.

Arthur Kaluma chases every ball, skies for rebounds and puts his head down on the way to the rim. His energy is different. Nembhard upheld his pace, become a better defender and shot 47.6% from 3 in his past six games. Baylor Scheierman has asserted himself more. Trey Alexander has shown the DePaul game wasn’t an outlier.

All of them have slipped into their respective roles and attempted to master them. All have shown flashes during the team’s winning streak.

As for Kalkbrenner, I’m thinking back to the mailbag question when I was asked where Kalkbrenner ranks in the country in regards to importance to his team. He’s shifted the narrative and outlook for this team since he returned. There’s a deeper dive to take on his impact at a later date, but it's evident

@local_fake_jack: What record wins the conference this year and what does Creighton have to do to reach that?

If Xavier falls off during its month without forward Zach Freemantle, I think five losses - or a 15-5 record - could win or tie for a conference title. Four would certainly win it. That’s how slim the margin of error is considering it still feels farfetched for Xavier to lose more than three games even without Freemantle.

Marquette, Providence and Creighton have just three losses. If any of them lose just one more, that feels like the way to snag a regular season title. But this league is this league. That’s easier said than done, especially when these teams still have meetings with each other.

@imgonnaskollll: Do you think Kaluma will leave for the NBA given his struggles? He’s got all the intangibles and is great when he drives, but is very inefficient offensively and could benefit from another year. Would he be a 1st round pick or picked at all?

I think the possibility is still there. Kaluma has turned a corner in the new year and has honed in on a role different than scouts and NBA Draft heads likely envisioned when he was being mocked into first rounds.

Given his struggles, he probably won’t be a first rounder by now. This draft is fairly deep, and what he was thought to consistently offer by now hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

But he could fall into the top 40 in the draft, which could be enticing for a player like Kaluma. If he declares, I can almost guarantee he’ll get picked. Despite hanging around the late 40s and early 50s, he’s been in virtually every mock draft I’ve seen. The players I’ve seen picked below him in said mocks usually don’t offer the same upside.

How much does he want to bet on himself? That will matter, as it’ll be difficult to rise from that second-round territory by the end of this season.

@BenBartholow: Given Baylor’s prior success as being a shot creator, what has been different with his play/OPPs defense that has made it more difficult for him to get looks?

I wouldn’t say things have been incredibly difficult for him on that front, but the Big East and Summit League are miles apart. South Dakota State needed Scheierman’s isolations and constant pick-and-rolls. Creighton doesn’t, and instead has the freedom to bank on him as a secondary and sometimes tertiary creator.

Scheierman was never going to be consistently asked to do the things he did a year ago. He had to be 'the guy' back then. In Omaha, he’s deferred at times by nature for the better part of games until he decides it’s time to turn it on in the final 5-10 minutes.

In recent weeks is where you’ve seen him break out of his comfort zone. The game at Xavier where he almost single handedly lifted Creighton’s offense. Wednesday at Seton Hall when he caught the hot hand. He’s began to assert himself more as the days go on.

Still, fans shouldn’t expect anything more than flashes of the exact player he was at South Dakota State. This is the Big East. He’s going to be dug into differently, and he probably doesn’t hold the same rim pressure he might’ve enjoyed back in the Summit League. I’ve talked about it before, but his handle is more functional than shifty, so he isn’t going to necessarily shake a ton of these super aggressive defenders.

Luckily for CU fans, it seems nights like Wednesday are more than enough from him.

@ViatorLion10: Ceiling still a title?

With this college landscape, the pathway is there. CU has top-heavy scoring and without a lift there from the reserves, the uphill battle will be wild. It would be one of the more impressive NCAA Tournament runs in recent memory.

Runs like that also take luck. The Jays have had some of the worst of throughout all of college basketball this season. I’m not sure there are even a handful of teams at this point that Creighton feels could beat them. Especially this version of the Jays.

But with the amount of luck these runs take, I’d pencil Creighton down for something closer to an Elite Eight run and say the Final Four is their ceiling. Both should be viewed as a wildly successful season considering the headspace so many fans were in back in December.

