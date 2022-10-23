Creighton mailbag: On Baylor Scheierman, 'Nova, Whataburger and Jayskers

Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

Email questions to jlorenzi@owh.com or message him at @jxlorenzi on Twitter. You can ask about anything. Personal stuff, music opinions, NBA things. Anything. For the questions that didn’t make the cut, Joel has either already answered them or is saving them for a future mailbag.

Now, for the ones that did.

@PCthrutheLens: South Dakota State had a very stagnant offense. No movement away from the ball. How is (Baylor) Scheierman adjusting to the change in offensive activity?

Good question. It’s something I’ve wondered about too, and we sort of explored it on the Half-Court Press podcast this week after I chopped it up with Ryan Kalkbrenner about the short pick-and-roll in New York.

With Kalkbrenner exploring his short roll presence and the team just putting themselves in so many situations that involve screens (more specifically a ton of ball screens), it’s important to think about what the dudes who are away from the ball are doing.

For Scheierman, that means different things.

What’s he doing when another ball handler is in a double-screen action on the ball side? What about when that play is broken? What about a possible isolation while he sits on the weak side - what’s he doing then? Or in the lineups that he plays some four, what will he do when he pops and doesn’t get as open as he thought he might?

It’s about off-ball awareness. Spacial recognition. Team chemistry and knowing what spots his teammates like to get to.

I gotta think they’re all things that Scheierman has been working through for the entire summer after playing with so many talented scorers. Frankly, based on his skillset, he could potentially be the best off-ball scorer on the team.

Coming off flares, pin downs, relocating after a failed drive or kick out — which everybody should be improving at — should show how valuable he can be away from the ball.

It’s not something I’ve explicitly asked the staff about yet, I will definitely get around to it. When it starts to unfold midseason, I might try to do a couple of video breakdowns.

@Creighton_Bobbo: How bad will (Villanova) injuries hurt them this season? Are they really a two spot in the BE preseason when they can’t run a full 5v5 practice and they have a first year coach?

Let's frame the position for the Wildcats.

Forget about Justin Moore. He’s been out for some time, and many of this team’s projections include his absence. The Wildcats return their fourth, fifth and sixth-leading scorers. They bring back Jordan Longino and Chris Arcidiacano, who each averaged at least nine minutes a year ago.

They also add two of the better freshmen in the Big East in Cam Whitmore and Mark Armstrong. In Whitmore’s case, I’m pretty confident he’s not just one of the nation’s most talented freshmen, but can probably be one of the league’s best players. Whitmore recently underwent right thumb surgery and is reportedly set to be reevaluated in early November. Villanova won’t see its first real test until Nov. 11 vs. Temple. Michigan State is on the calendar a week later.

I think Villanova can and should still beat Temple. The Spartans are a different story, but Whitmore could be back around that time.

Chris Paul suffered a similar injury that required surgery when he was a Clipper. Less than a month and one week later, Paul was back on the floor. Whitmore’s surgery was completed about a week ago.

Of course, cases are unique, and Whitmore’s timeline could extend a couple more weeks. That would be a problem, especially with the PK Invitational coming the following week. Worst case? Villanova loses a couple nonconference games. But I’m almost sure his injury won’t extend to December, and I wouldn’t bet on them sinking too deep.

When he returns, they’ll be fine. I’m not betting against a longtime Jay Wright disciple either, no matter how young Kyle Neptune is. Lifting a Fordham program that won two games to .500 upon his arrival isn’t something to pass over.

@gtg00d: If things were to go wrong for the Jays this season, what would that look like? What is the worst the team could be this season?

I think the worst case scenario for Bluejay fans with a team this talented would be finishing below third in the Big East. Even being third might induce headaches.

I just can’t see them being worse than that.

Perhaps CU drops some games in nonconference play. That’s where the most disappointment stands to come. After all, it’s a schedule that calls for it. But I bet on Creighton figuring things out by late December.

@JimmyWatkins95: Does Diesel miss me?

For those who don’t keep up with the pod, Diesel is my adopted dog of four years. Jimmy, who I let watch Diesel while I was in New York, initially seemed to have corrupted my dog.

I stared into Diesel’s eyes when we first saw each other again. Nothing.

Just emptiness. The blank stare of an individual who’d been graced by a bad influence.

Diesel has come back down to Earth since, but I’ll never know what Jimmy did. The answer is no, he doesn’t miss you.

@ChipDaRippa: As someone newer what do you think about the relationship between the three in state (UNO, Nebraska, and Jays) teams and the fan dynamic?

It’s funny as hell to me, man.

Creighton and Nebraska each have some great trolls. It’s been interesting watching CU basketball fans troll NU hoop fans, only to see Husker fans counter with their football team, which isn’t really good but also still has Creighton supporters.

The Jaysker concept is wild. I’m not quite sure I’ve ever seen anything like it.

It kind of makes me wish there was a pro sports team here for both fan bases to sort of reunite and never use the term Jaysker ever again.

And somewhere in between I’ve got a few UNO basketball fans in my mentions letting me know that Creighton is scared to play the Mavericks the minute that the schedule drops.

@JumpinJay402: Non-con game you’re most excited to cover?

I want to see Creighton play Arkansas in Maui. It would have to get past Texas Tech, but it would be a hell of a test for the Jays.

I like Eric Musselman and what he’s done with Arkansas. They have a potential top-five NBA pick in Nick Smith Jr. this season — someone guard Trey Alexander knows and told me he looks forward to playing — and an overall fascinating freshman class.

If that doesn’t happen, it has to be Texas, right?

Austin seems like a fun place to watch a game. High-stakes basketball in a crowded gym? I’m with it. The coolest crowd I ever witnessed was probably Michigan at Indiana earlier this year.

Fire.

Only thing was I was watching from Heaven. Worst seats I’ve ever had both as a fan or a reporter. I usually don’t complain about stuff like that but watching a game with binoculars should be reserved for football. Hopefully the Erwin Center isn’t like that.

Plus Texas is home to the best fast food joint on Earth: Whataburger. Flood my mentions. Cry. I can go back-and-forth all day.

@jplacz88: If NCAA expansion does happen, how do we set barometers so that it's not just a bunch of sub-par P6 teams?

I hate that it’s come to this. Brother, I’m honestly not sure.

I’m not sure it’s something we can avoid. It’s something you’re virtually welcoming with expansion. I haven’t put much thought into what the potential system would look like, and if I'm being real, it would hurt my brain at this time.

I’m not filling out a bracket of 80-plus teams. And that million dollars that these companies always promise for an impossibly perfect bracket? Kiss it goodbye. They might even have to start giving it out based on being correct about a certain percentage of the bracket.

I can’t say I prayed for times like this.

@JacobPadilla_: More prompt than question: Project the scoring averages for each of the starting five.

You’re killing me with this one. But I figured I’d have to answer it eventually.

I want to say either Alexander or Scheierman will lead the team in scoring. Let’s say they each average around 13 points per game. Maybe one of them averages close to 14.

I think Kalkbrenner follows at third. Some might point to Kaluma, which is obviously possible, but hear me out.

Ball handlers will see doubles out of ball screens. They’ll see hedges, too. The right ball placement will see Kalkbrenner score quite a bit around the rim off lobs and just rolling to the basket. He’s supposedly added a jumpshot too, as you guys have already heard.