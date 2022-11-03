Creighton mailbag: On bench minutes, new hype song, and Doug McDermott to the Lakers?

Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

Now, for the ones that did.

@WSMFPOMAHA: Top three in terms of minutes off the bench this year?

There have been people lower on Shereef Mitchell in the rotation this season. I get both sides. Freshman Ben Shtolzberg is promising, and I like his game.

Mitchell is consistent in what he offers: Guard defense and intensity. He’s still solid and a less turnover-prone guard. The staff believes he’ll have a relatively dependable jumper, which stems from his 36.4% mark from 3 in his last full season (not on high volume). Being steady with what he does is fine. Regardless of what any readers think, the staff is high on him and will count on him as that defensive plug. He’ll remain high in the rotation unless something changes.

Francisco Farabello and Mason Miller are the two that follow. Farabello might even lead in minutes off the bench. He’s played a lot of college basketball, He’s had a good career as a shooter and he’s seen as someone who doesn’t make a ton of mistakes.

Miller is in a good spot right now. The staff believes in him. He’s got size and can shoot. He seems to be a high energy guy. He corralled a couple wild rebounds on the same possession in Sunday’s exhibition that will certainly keep him in the rotation if he consistently exudes that energy.

@Kyle_Brayman: Who wins in a game of 21, Trey, Baylor or Art?

I love this question. Baylor Scheierman’s game is better for open runs and live-game situations. I don’t doubt that he could get off in a game of 21, especially with his shooting versatility, but I wonder if he’s better using screens than isolating.

Trey Alexander might have the easiest time in a one-on-one situation based on what I’ve seen since I’ve been here. Alexander just has a bag, man. Turnarounds, up and unders, middy pullups. Stuff built for end-of-clock scoring to get out of tough situations, especially useful for a game of 21.

Arthur Kaluma has the size advantage, and it helps that his handle is pretty clean at this level for his size. He’d be able to move the other two around a bit to create some looks and finish around the rim.

I’m torn between Alexander and Kaluma. I think it depends on the day between them.

@tomshatelOWH: What’s it like being the best-dressed scribe in the Big East?

I’m flattered by the sudden love for my fits. Especially since most of my readers haven’t seen how I dress outside of games (I save that for Instagram). I appreciate the love, though.

And I’m glad there’s at least a few people who are behind my game day fits, which are typically me throwing a sweater over a button-down shirt while letting my shoes speak for themselves. That’s easily the wave to me, and the necessary middle ground between full suits and quarter zips.

@Coach_List: Toughest test before conference play? Texas?

I’d say so. Right? No offense to anyone in the Maui field. Texas Tech is a good team. Arkansas is even better. Arizona is another really good team on the other side of the bracket, though I’m afraid we won’t get to see freshman phenom Kylan Boswell. I think he’s the youngest player in college basketball, which is cool.

Texas can be a serious squad this year, though. The Longhorns will deploy a couple of high-level freshmen in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris. They landed a couple of prized transfers in Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice. And they returned plenty of veteran talent.

I try not to read heavy into preseason exhibition games, but 30-piecing an Arkansas squad that I’m a fan of seems to be worth an eyebrow raise at the very least. UT has the pieces. I can’t imagine playing in its building makes things any easier for Creighton.

@CUGradAdam: How many games will you make it to in person this year?

A lot. The only trip I’m unsure of is Maui, which I’m not sure will be possible at this point. But if anybody really wants to see me spend Thanksgiving in Hawaii, feel free to sponsor me.

My trip to Las Vegas is booked, though. My trip to Austin will be booked soon. I’ll pull up to pretty much every game in the Midwest within driving distance. I haven’t decided on the East Coast trips I’ll make, and those will definitely be decided closer to conference play. I guess it’ll depend on how the league shakes out.

I want to pull up to Philadelphia, though. Being at the Connecticut game in Storrs feels necessary. Going to Seton Hall and St. Johns are in consideration. I’ll be at the Big East tournament. If you’re a reader in any of these cities, hit me.

@JimmyWatkins95: Dirk, Shatel and Sam play king of the court in their primes. Who ya got?

I always sort of cringe when talking about the days of basketball that were subject to black and white broadcasts. I have this ongoing joke about my fake grudge against the era of Dolph Schayes, who I think Shatel played AAU with. That alone probably rules Shatel out for me. Still love you, Tom.

Sam himself forfeited the hypothetical game to Dirk. Dirk tells me he’d dominate. I don’t know if he played high school basketball, but apparently he golfed. I went to high school with a now relatively famous golfer, and he was a decent hooper. Give me Dirk.

@JumpinJay402: Best thing you saw at the exhibition?

It’s between the shooting touch of Creighton’s sophomores and Scheierman’s flashy passing. I know people, it was an exhibition. But the shooting touch and range from Alexander was encouraging. Same thing for Kaluma, who seemed to be able to use his touch to make up for what he might lack athletically as he works back to 100%.

What can you say about Scheierman’s passing? Just a fun dude to watch. The Bluejays have to feel good about the fact that he’s not even their primary ball handler, yet brings so much value in that aspect. The ball placement is elite. Things just seem to come to him on that end.

@Creighton_Bobbo: What song is replacing POWER? Must be something that gets the players in the zone, get the old ppl clapping, and have staying power.

I was told by a team spokesperson that they want the song to be a “surprise” come Monday, so no inside scoop from me.

I know people have been adamant about reviving “We Ready.” I get it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the team went with that. But achieving what you described is so difficult. Trying to find a song that has stood the test of time and can somehow still get the players hyped? Just an unbearable task.

The overlap of songs that get the elderly excited and 20-year-olds jumping feels so slim. If you pick something that the older crowd knows, will it even remotely appeal to the players? If the players have a say, will the fans past their 30s even know what the hell they’re listening to?

Somebody mentioned Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” — a song I’m not super fond of after hearing it at every party and club I’ve been to since it came out, even 10 years later — which feels fitting. Dudes who grew up when it came out know every word. But will it hold the same weight five or 10 years from now? Do old people have love for the king of North Philly?

@jgshoeneck: Why are the doors not going to open until one hour before tip off?

I’m told the program’s research pointed out that “very few people” were showing up to games earlier than an hour before tip. The change apparently isn’t concrete, though.

I’m told that if there are enough people — probably crowds — on standby when doors open for every home game, that it’s something decision makers would revisit.

@MikeHotovy: Given LeBron’s comments about Laker’s shooting woes and Spur’s desire to tank the season, what’s the chances of Doug McDermott being a Laker by season’s end?

I’ve seen a few people mock the trade on Twitter. I think the Lakers still want to find an avenue to deal with the Pacers. Obviously San Antonio isn’t the worst trade partner either with Josh Richardson and McDermott over there.

The former Creighton star has enjoyed a fruitful start to the season, averaging 11.7 points on 45.2% shooting from deep — his second-highest career mark on six attempts each game, his career-high. McDermott looks like the kind of vet you want to keep around for the kind of rebuild San Antonio is in. You need at least one of those dudes.

He might even be helping them win too many games, as they sit at 5-2 entering Wednesday's action, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference.

In the Lakers’ case, they obviously need shooting. But to what extent do they want to forfeit the defensive identity they’ve established in order to do that? McDermott isn’t the best defender. Buddy Hield isn’t a much better defender either, but if they somehow made that deal, I’m sure adding Myles Turner would negate some of their worries.

It feels like they’re going to have to sacrifice a bit on that end to supplement their shooting regardless. On the Pacers front, while it seems that Myles Turner is becoming more open about his desire to play in Los Angeles by the day, I’m not sure Rob Pelinka is willing to dish out all that Indiana is asking for. I’ve got to imagine every team Pelinka calls is similarly trying to fleece the organization of their draft capital.

I say all this to say I’m not sure if Pelinka would deliver on a team’s ask if they call for a player and two first-round picks. The San Antonio deal is a fair option. If Pelinka ends up folding, I’d personally like to hear what the Pacers deal looks like before anything else, though.