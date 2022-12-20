Creighton Mailbag: Should changes be made to CU's starting lineup?

Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

Now, for the ones that did.

@John_Weiss99: Would you consider bringing either (Arthur) Kaluma or (Trey) Alexander off the bench? The halfcourt offense is not good, and there’s no production from the bench, so maybe make a change? Better flow in the halfcourt and better bench production?

No. As intriguing the idea is for a brief moment, there are too many flaws in it. The most obvious: Who would you genuinely rather see in the starting lineup than either of those two? Don’t lie. I read all the tweets.

The most feasible option for Alexander is Francisco Farabello, who is shooting 31.7% from 3 so far. If several of the starters outside of Alexander can’t get going, he at least offers on-ball creation. And while his recent stretch hasn’t been pretty, he’s still shooting 39.5% from 3 on 3.2 attempts a game.

The drop off from him to whoever you can replace him with would be nasty. It’d only make it harder to get going as a team out the gate.

Same goes for Kaluma. His replacement is Mason Miller. As efficient a shooter as he’s been, I’m not sure you need two hands to count the number of dribble drives he’s had this year. He’s needed perfect scenarios in order to spot up from 3, and outside of that, he’s gotten off to a slow start.

He’s not the defender Kaluma is. He’s not the on-ball creator Kaluma is. He’s a better vertical athlete than Kaluma, but you’d never know based on what he’s done in games. The two don’t have similar games, and that’s OK. But we can’t act like the dropoff wouldn’t make the starters' lives harder if either of Kaluma or Alexander were swapped.

A month ago, nobody batted an eye when the first five were looked at as possibly the most complete in the country. I don’t see a world where it makes sense to bench either of them for reserves who haven’t exactly looked up to par themselves. Keep in mind that pretty much all these guys need Ryan Kalkbrenner’s gravity as a roller to truly operate at the level they want to.

@danmcginn2: What does Fred King need to do to come close to replicating the healthy Kalkbrenner defensive game? In the meantime what do the other guys need to do on defense until King comes close to replicating healthy Kalkbrenner defense or healthy Kalkbrenner returns to his defensive form?

I doubt Fredrick King will impact games defensively similarly to Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’s not a knock to King. Kalkbrenner simply has a rare, dominant impact as a defensive big man, which holds up especially well in Creighton’s drop coverage when he’s at his peak.

There were a number of factors that allowed Kalkbrenner to become the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Some that King can achieve in time. Others that he won’t. Kalkbrenner is 7-foot-1 with a near 7-5 wingspan. That can’t be taught. King can live with being 6-10, but it certainly requires more skill and a tactical approach when trying to defend from the ground than it does with Kalkbrenner.

Kalkbrenner came up playing in the EYBL, competing against some of the better prospects in the country. The experience he’s had in order to be comfortable with his size as a defender on a basketball court is just more extensive than King can speak for. But that’s something that King can build on with time. Frankly, the strides King has made since he arrived in Omaha as a player overall are encouraging.

But for Kalkbrenner, his experience means everything. He’s developed his timing as a shotblocker, the ability to defend from the ground, the IQ to make decisions while in drop coverage. All of it has built one of college basketball’s elite defenders. Something that won’t be replicated after a season, possibly even two, from King.

King has things going for him, though. He’s a far better athlete than Kalkbrenner is. When his feel begins to match that, things could get scary defensively. When he learns when to stay grounded and when to leap up to bat a shot into the fifth row, he’ll be a pretty good shotblocker. These things take time. Be prepared to wait.

@faux_lunardi: On any given team in the top 100 of college basketball, who is more important to their team than Kalkbrenner is for the Jays? Maybe a top five in order.

There you are. We talked about this briefly before and I’ve thought about it some since then.

Purdue’s Zach Edey has to be the most important player in college basketball.

He’s probably the best first option in the country at the moment, averaging 22.6 points and perhaps powering through more double teams than anyone around. The Boilermakers have certainly impressed, and their roster is lined with promising, solid players who complement Edey well. But I can’t think of a bigger drop off from a team’s first option to the rest of the team than Edey and Purdue.

I’d take Oscar Tshiebwe next. He’s seemingly mastered his role at the collegiate level as a snag-everything-in-sight rebounder and enforcer at his size, averaging 15.1 points and 13.6 boards. Obviously Kentucky always has dudes. But this UK squad has had its early struggles, and I can honestly say that without Tshiebwe, the Wildcats would probably be looking at a similar season to the 2020-21 campaign.

There are several holes in UK’s roster, but they’ll go as far as Tshiebwe can take them.

This is where I’d slot Ryan Kalkbrenner. I’m not sure I would’ve thought this way prior to the past three games, but here we are. As eye-popping as King’s numbers have been, there are differences in intangibles and general presence and gravity that separate him and Kalkbrenner more than anything.

There is no one on Creighton’s roster that will command the same attention as him on either end. As talented as the starting unit is, it was glaring from the start that Kalkbrenner would be the team’s most irreplaceable player. You’ve seen that through this recent stretch.

And on the toughness front, which has been more prominent than ever as of late, Kalkbrenner is him. He isn't incredibly loud and he probably won’t rally the team with some memorable speech. But through sickness, turned ankles and just about anything, he will play. And he will handle his business.

This might be a bold call, but I’ll slot Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. next. Shoutout Chicago. He’s been killing it for the Illini, averaging 17.8 points. The team’s next-highest scorer averages 9.8 points. He had one of the best performances of anyone all season to bury UCLA last month. As confusing as the team has been in losses to Maryland and Penn State — the latter of which he did not play well — Shannon is at the center of everything. The team’s ceiling is significantly different without him.

Trayce Jackson-Davis feels like a safe fifth pick. The scoring dropoff from him to the next guy is pretty significant, too. He’s a pretty good first option, but with his playstyle and his limitations, I’m not sure what IU’s ceiling truly is. Still, he’s been one of the best big men in college basketball and gives the Hoosiers a vastly different outlook.

Honorable mention goes to Jalen Wilson and Adama Sanogo. Again, this list is most important players to their team, not most talented or players in college basketball in order.

Ethan O’Hair (via email): Where do you think there are areas to stay positive about this Creighton team? What are the chances this team can get back to playing the way they did against Texas Tech and Arkansas and be dangerous in conference play and the postseason?

We haven't seen Kalkbrenner in full form. In some cases because of illness, others because it was early in the season. Fans should feel fortunate that, when he returns, his health won’t be an issue. There’s an alternate reality where, when he peaks, the remainder of the team starts to follow his lead.

It should go without saying that King’s development has been the biggest bright spot through Kalkbrenner’s absence. The team lacked a force among the reserves prior to his recent run. It should make things easier on everyone that the team can possibly spell Kalkbrenner even more as he eases his way back behind confidence in King’s flashes.

Beyond this year, King’s couple of performances that earned him league Freshman of the Week bode well for the future.

@nigeljhorton: Elite defense opened up so much offensively last year. Beyond Kalk, what will open that up this year?

It has to start on the perimeter. Kaluma was a projected first rounder in the upcoming NBA Draft off projections behind his shooting and defense. His frame and agility make room for being a guy who, at his peak, could guard multiple positions in the NBA.

The sophomore forward has not looked the part for whatever reason. I’ve been more patient with him than most after seeing what he went through with the offseason knee surgery and knowing that it would take time to get to the point he wants to be at. But that applies more to his jumper than it does his defense to me. He’s not lacking in movement or athleticism from what I’ve seen. He has to take care of business. He has to make flying around on defense a priority and look like one of the better perimeter defenders at all times.

A perimeter defense will obviously feel safer with Kalkbrenner behind them, knowing that an unreal rim presence will be there to defend anything that slips past them. But it makes things easier on Kalkbrenner when everything isn’t being funneled to him. There shouldn’t be any relaxation or shying away from contact. The perimeter players have to close gaps. They have to fight through screens with more effectiveness than they have so far.

Things are different without Ryan Hawkins’ vocality and feel on that end. This group is gonna have to physically make up for what they lost, which will prove to be a tall task.

@Leppertchaun: How well do you think Creighton needs to finish to even just make the tournament? 12-7? 13-6?

12-7 will do it for sure. 18-13 should certainly be good enough, especially with wins over Arkansas and Texas Tech to look back on. The Jays would need a couple big ones in league play, though. A win over Connecticut next month would work wonders if they can somehow pull it off. Hard to imagine CU pulling itself together to compete in that one at the moment, though, even with Kalkbrenner surely back by then.

@imgonnaskollll: Do you think this team is cooked? They have the yips, and when it’s mental it’s 10x more dangerous. Sitting .500 and 0-1 in conference play is not good

Depends on how far you see them going. The Final Four aspirations are probably out the window. It’s a long season and things change. But since they’ve come down from their preseason high and we've seen what they look like at their lowest, I’m not sure the Jays could win four straight games in March without some miraculous turnaround surrounding the feel of this team.

Friday night wasn’t a good look. They got bullied. There has been visible uncomfortability among the players during this recent stretch, but it’s not something I think they can’t work through once Kalkbrenner returns, things get easier and they start to see a few more of the shots fall. It’s a rough patch, no doubt. But I think they can rally to win games and still make some noise in the tournament. The ceiling is just lower than it was leading into the season.

@Kyle_Brayman: If you had to suit up for 40 minutes against the worst D1 team for the jays what's your stat line looking like?

Now why would you ask me this? I’m not that sports writer that thinks they’re invincible or that somehow because I know the game to an extent that I could genuinely contribute in a high-level basketball game. I’m just shy of 6-foot, I don’t weigh a ton, and I’m not incredibly fast.

My hoop dreams back in the day were based on being a spot-up shooter, which didn’t work out in the long run because my handle was mid and I was the shortest dude on the court (I grew roughly seven inches the year after I stopped hooping, life hates me). I can’t even really shoot anymore, so there’s that.

With that being said, I think on my best day I’d probably score two points off backdooring or maybe leaking before a possession finishes. Couple assists because I’m force feeding Kalkbrenner in the post. A turnover for sure. That’s all I got in me.

