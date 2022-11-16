Creighton mailbag: The rise of Mason Miller, Big East uniform watch, and Westside Gunn

Creighton beat writer Joel X. Lorenzi is back with the biweekly mailbag.

Email questions to jlorenzi@owh.com or message him at @jxlorenzi on Twitter.

Now, for the ones that did.

@jonskin01929102: Barring an injury, will Ben (Shtolzberg) be able to claw his way into the regular rotation this year?

The question is more prominent than ever after Shtolzberg’s 13-point outing in last game’s win over Holy Cross. People who have followed me already know I’m really high on Shtolzberg for the future. I’m high on him now. But I also understand that this thing is a process. He does, too.

No one should expect a true freshman to immediately become the backup point guard or be granted 15 minutes each game so early in this specific situation. This is a team people have propped up as national title contenders.

Shtolzberg is a talented offensive guard. But Creighton has plenty of that to go around. What they probably hope to have more of is perimeter defense. A player who can hound an opposing ball handler. Shereef Mitchell is that, and the staff loves him for it. It’s as simple as that.

It’s easier to hand Mitchell, a hard-nosed defender with years of college basketball underneath him, the keys to a defense than it is to hand Shtolzberg the keys to an offense this early. Even with him being ahead of both Mitchell and Francisco Farabello as a shot creator and initiator right now.

I’m not ruling Shtolzberg out for the duration of the year. Even in a situation where everyone is healthy. But I can only see Shtolzberg leapfrogging Mitchell in the rotation if one of two things happen: He either becomes an above average perimeter defender or he proves to be such an offensive juggernaut that makes it impossible to not play him. The former would work wonders for him. But it isn’t so easy.

@DennisUlak: How many minutes a game does Mason Miller average in March?

The season opener against St. Thomas was the lone glimpse we’ve seemingly had of the number of minutes the staff feels comfortable playing Miller. He played 11 minutes in a game during which the Tommies forced Creighton coach Greg McDermott to play his starters longer than he would’ve liked.

As the schedule ramps up and we see games where starters are playing 30 minutes or more, I think we can expect to see Miller play 10-12 minutes each game. He’s shown flashes to prove why he deserves to be in the rotation. Flying out of nowhere for wild rebounds, Keeping plays alive. Being the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter through three games.

Miller could possibly average up to 15 minutes by March, but he’d have to work out some kinks on the defensive end first. The staff has talked about working to get him to a point where he’s comfortable on that side of the ball. There are possessions where he seems lost. But he has the frame and tenacity to be a solid defender at the very least. It’ll take some time to get there.

@Creighton_Bobbo: What does a small ball line up look like for the Jays this year? Will it ever even see the floor?

I could’ve been dreaming, but I thought I saw Arthur Kaluma in at the five in one of last week’s games. Oh well. A small-ball lineup would certainly feature Kaluma at pseudo center, with senior Baylor Scheierman at the four spot. Then the three guards would probably be Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Francisco Farabello.

With how easy things have looked with junior Ryan Kalkbrenner on the floor — both for him and his teammates — in these buy games, it’s been harder to envision Creighton deploying the lineup. Especially with the fruitful flashes freshman Fred King has displayed when Kalkbrenner is off the floor. If they’re not using it now, I can’t see it being popular down the road.

Of course, it’s meant to be a situational lineup anyway. I think King has made it a bit harder to want to use in these early games, which could certainly change as Creighton plays more competitive big men when the schedule picks up in the near future. Texas is a team that doesn’t play a 7-footer at center. The Bluejays could go with the small-ball lineup for a couple minutes of that one just for a different look.

@Marghareti72: Best three and worst three uniform designs in the Big East?

It’s tough these days. We’re in the era of minimalism, and rarely do teams get a little bold with their uniforms. I’m a big fan of the ‘90s NBA jerseys, but I fear that the days when teams are that creative might not ever resurface. Most collegiate teams are even simpler, which is annoying. The Big East is hardly any different.

Some step outside the box more. Or have favorable team colors. Or are simply iconic. It made the top half of my list tough to narrow down. After careful consideration, the three best in no order are: Marquette, Villanova and Georgetown.

The Jordan Brand schools rarely fall short when it comes to gear. Marquette has such an interesting colorway with the blue and the yellow. Its mostly yellow unis are elite, and the way the stripes hang down the shoulders and above the knees slightly tilted like a sash is a good touch. Good lettering, too.

Georgetown is another Jordan school. There are few things more iconic in Big East lore than that ‘Hoyas’ sitting across the chest. I have Allen Iverson’s Georgetown jersey hanging around my mom’s crib somewhere (I wasn’t old enough but I can appreciate greatness and will save the Iverson rabbit hole for another day).

The gray is subtle yet strong. The Hoyas probably have the most creative side cuts on their jerseys, with the iconic patterns that stretch from the armpits and halfway down the shorts. Hard not to love.

Villanova’s jerseys aren’t much more bold than the rest of the league, but they’re just so tough to me. The lettering, the hints of light blue. I’m a big fan of their navy blue uniforms and their alternate baby blue uniforms.

The worst might have to be some order of Xavier, Providence and maybe Seton Hall. Seton Hall has great colors and solid lettering, but it’s an Under Armour school so it loses points for me. Xavier and Providence have such dry uniforms.

@JumpinJay402: Has Mason been the best player off the bench so far?

He’s been their most efficient shooter, no doubt. That’s something that’s encouraging from him as a legitimate frontcourt guy. He still has some things to figure out defensively, though. I’d say either him or King have popped most in their minutes, though.

@brianjay1317: Is it ok to not love a musician, but still listen to them when working out (i.e. Macklemore and Pitbull)? Could you rank your top 3 Westside Gunn albums?

Maybe if you’re working out without headphones? Like if you’re at the gym and they’re playing Pitbull, oh well. But if you’re choosing to put Macklemore and Flo Rida in your ear without being held hostage, I think you’re at least remotely fond of them. Personally, if I don’t like the musician then they aren’t getting played in any situation.

Truthfully, I’m probably a bigger Benny the Butcher fan than I am Gunn, but it’s close. Gunn just has the production and the distinct voice that makes me wish that he was behind the soundtrack of my life sometimes. Anyway, I’m happy you asked.

Pray for Paris might be No. 1. I don’t revisit it as much as I should, but it’s elite. It might be his most complete body of work. It came at a great time for Griselda as a whole. It feels like that was around the time they really started to grab some mainstream ears. Great album and it has that elevated album feel. Production is top tier. Features from Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, the Creator and Joey Bada$$ and others help.

Supreme Blientele is probably No. 2 for me. Too many hits. It’s gritty, the production is tough, and it perfectly captures the Westside Gunn experience. For what he’s worth as a rapper, it felt like Gunn was really trying to rap his ass off on that mixtape. Luxury rap at its finest. Busta Rhymes’ verse on Brossface Brippler instantly turns me into an oldhead. It’s pretty overwhelming to only be a tape.

After revisiting WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE, I think it’s up there around his top three. It came at a time when I didn't really think I needed it. There’s a good mix of eerie production and the stuff that makes you love Gunn. All Praises is probably a top 10 Gunn song, and Liz Loves Luger is still one of my favorite songs by him.