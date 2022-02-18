Creighton make 20 3-pointers in win over St. John's

QUEENS, N.Y. — The Creighton women had never hit more than 18 3-pointers in a game before this week.

Now the Bluejays have done it twice in a matter of five days.

After hitting a Big East-record 22 3s Sunday against Butler, Creighton sank 20 Friday in blasting St. John’s 107-59.

Creighton (19-7, 14-4 Big East) became the first Division I women’s team to make 20 or more 3s twice in the same month, much less the same week.

Creighton finished with seven players in double figures and shot 62.7% (42 of 67) from the field. That included 20 of 36 from behind the arc and eight Jays hit multiple treys.

Creighton took control with a 30-point first quarter.

It went on an 18-4 run for a 25-10 lead. Payton Brotzki, who missed the past three games with a concussion, scored eight straight during that stretch.

The Jays had 89 by the end of the third quarter. It’s the first time since 2017 that Creighton has scored at least 100 points in a game.

The balanced Jays attack was led by Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek with 16 points each. Carly Bachelor, Jayme Horan and Morgan Maly each had 14, Brotzki had 13 and Rachael Saunders 10.

Creighton finished with 32 assists, the second-most in school history. Tatum Rembao finished with 10 assists.

Creighton next will play at Seton Hall at noon Sunday.

