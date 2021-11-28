Creighton makes 10th straight NCAA tourney, will host Ole Miss in first round

Creighton earned the No. 14 overall seed and will host Ole Miss on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The Jays, gathered together for a watch party at DJ's Dugout on Sunday night, cheered and clapped when it was revealed that they were a top-16 seed during ESPNU's selection show.
It's the third time in the last five years that the Jays have been selected as a first- and second-round host. CU was the No. 9 overall seed in 2017 and 2018, but it couldn't advance past the second round.
Creighton made an Elite Eight run in 2016. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2015.
The Jays, who are making their 10th consecutive NCAA appearance, will be aiming for another lengthy stay in this year's tournament.
They'll have to get by Ole Miss first. That match is set for Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Rebels (21-8), coached by former Husker libero Kayla Banwarth, finished in a tie for fifth in the SEC standings.
If Creighton wins its first-round game, it would play either Oregon or Kansas on Friday at Sokol.
And if CU advanced to the Sweet 16, it could match up against No. 3 overall seed Pittsburgh.
Creighton clinched its spot by defeating Marquette in the Big East tournament title game. That marked its 13th consecutive win — the Jays lead the country with 30 victories on the year (already a single-season school record). They also won a share of the Big East regular-season title.
CU led the country in opponent hitting percentage (.117) — it has held nine of its last 13 opponents to an attack percentage under .100. The Jays have also changed matches with their serving.
But they haven't been as consistent offensively. That's just one of the areas that Booth and her staff plan to address in the short time they have before the tournament opener.
"You're not going to change a team in a week, but you can take small steps forward," Booth said after Saturday's Big East title win. "And there are some areas that I think, hey, we've got to lock in this week — we saw some things exploited — and be better."
