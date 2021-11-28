Creighton makes 10th straight NCAA tourney, will host Ole Miss in first round

Creighton earned the No. 14 overall seed and will host Ole Miss on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The Jays, gathered together for a watch party at DJ's Dugout on Sunday night, cheered and clapped when it was revealed that they were a top-16 seed during ESPNU's selection show.

It's the third time in the last five years that the Jays have been selected as a first- and second-round host. CU was the No. 9 overall seed in 2017 and 2018, but it couldn't advance past the second round.

Creighton made an Elite Eight run in 2016. It reached the Sweet 16 in 2015.

The Jays, who are making their 10th consecutive NCAA appearance, will be aiming for another lengthy stay in this year's tournament.

They'll have to get by Ole Miss first. That match is set for Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Rebels (21-8), coached by former Husker libero Kayla Banwarth, finished in a tie for fifth in the SEC standings.

If Creighton wins its first-round game, it would play either Oregon or Kansas on Friday at Sokol.

And if CU advanced to the Sweet 16, it could match up against No. 3 overall seed Pittsburgh.