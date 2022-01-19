Creighton makes season-high 14 3-pointers in win over St. John's

Creighton's first home game in more than a month went about as well as the Jays could have imagined Wednesday night.
Undeterred by the attacking St. John's defense, CU put together one of its most impressive offensive performances of the year — making a season-high 14 3-pointers, shooting 50% from the field and getting career-highs from three different players.
Senior Alex O'Connell was the headliner in the convincing 87-64 victory. He finished with 28 points (6 of 9 from 3-point range) while working defensively to slow down the most lethal scorer in the Big East. Red Storm wing Julian Champagnie had 17 points, but needed 21 shots to get there.
Freshmen Trey Alexander (11 points) and Arthur Kaluma (20 points) also finished with their highest single-game point totals of their career.
The Jays (11-6, 3-2) jumped out to a 20-7 advantage in the early going. St. John's never got closer than five points before the break. That's when CU pulled away.
O'Connell made three 3-pointers on three straight possessions (plus a free-throw after he got fouled on one of the buckets). His 9-3 run stretched Creighton's lead to 42-28.
He and his teammates got hot again early in the second half.
Alexander's 3-point play made it 57-39 with 15 minutes to play. Moments later, CU put together a five-possession stretch where it scored 15 points — 3-pointers by O'Connell, Alexander and Kaluma, then three free throws and another triple by O'Connell.
That run increased Creighton's lead to 72-45. CU went ahead by as many as 30 points Wednesday.
The Johnnies (10-6, 2-3) shot just 38.6% from the floor. When they weren't scoring in transition, they didn't find many easy looks against Creighton's well-prepared defense.
CU ended up with a 50-31 advantage on the glass.
The win marked the second in a row at home for the Jays, although they had to wait 33 days between appearances at the CHI Health Center. They last played here on Dec. 17. COVID postponements created the longest gap between home games since the 1987-88 season.
The victory also snapped Creighton's two-game losing streak and kept CU in the top-half of the Big East standings.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa