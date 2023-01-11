 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton makes top 5 for five-star wing Trentyn Flowers

2024 five-star prospect Trentyn Flowers has narrowed down his list of prospective schools to five, with Creighton included.

The Combine Academy wing is ranked No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports composite. The junior has enjoyed a fruitful season, having recently been offered by North Carolina. The Tar Heels, Arkansas, Louisville and Alabama also made the cut.

Flowers hasn’t specified a commitment date, but told Joe Tipton that he’s aiming for some time between March and April.

“My favorite thing about Creighton is just the personalities of the people,” Flowers told Tipton. “Everybody is amazing. It’s really a family environment. They have a great coaching staff and they believe in me a lot. I couldn’t really ask for more from a coaching staff like that. Coach Jalen Courtney Williams hits me everyday. That’s my guy.”

