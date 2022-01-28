Creighton matches a season-high point total in win over Providence

Creighton produced one of its best offensive games of the year in a blowout win over Providence Friday, making a season-best 16 3-pointers and matching a season-high with 95 points.

Sophomore Lauren Jensen finished with 20 points to lead the CU scorers. Sophomore Morgan Maly added 17 off the bench.

Friday's 95-71 victory marked the fifth time in the last six games that the Jays have scored at least 80 points. They assisted on 29 of their 34 made field goals and shot 54.0% from the field (16 of 34 from 3-point range).

The win kept Creighton (15-5, 10-2) in second place in the Big East standings. Its next game is Wednesday against first-place UConn (12-4, 7-0).

The Jays didn't waste any time settling in against the Friars (9-10, 4-6) Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena. They'd played three games on the road last week — and lost at Villanova Sunday. But they bounced back convincingly.

Jensen nailed a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 run in the first quarter that pushed CU's lead to 19-7 with 2:37 left. Creighton scored 20 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter to stretch the advantage to 54-34 at halftime. It led by as many as 31 points.