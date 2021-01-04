Creighton matches program-best AP poll ranking at No. 7

Creighton rose four spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday. It matches the best ranking in school history.

The Jays escaped with a tough 67-65 victory at Providence on Saturday during a chaotic week that saw 13 different top-25 teams lose at least once. And since CU avoided defeat, extending its winning streak to four, it was rewarded in the poll.

The last time Creighton sat this high in the AP rankings came at the end of last season. The Jays finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll. They also climbed to No. 7 during the 2016-17 campaign.

CU was one of two Big East teams ranked this week, joining No. 3 Villanova. Seton Hall, Xavier and UConn each received votes.

Also revealed Monday: the season's first NET rankings.

Creighton was No. 30.

That’s lower than expected for a CU team that on Monday entered the AP's top 10 while also ranking inside the top 16 of the other five computer ratings systems referenced by the NCAA selection committee.