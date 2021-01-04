 Skip to main content
Creighton matches program-best AP poll ranking at No. 7
BASKETBALL

Creighton matches program-best AP poll ranking at No. 7

Mac yell

Creighton coach Greg McDermott calls to his team from the sidelines during a 66-61 win over Xavier on Dec. 23 at the CHI Health Center. The Jays have won four straight games. They moved to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, matching the best ranking in program history.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton rose four spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll Monday. It matches the best ranking in school history.

The Jays escaped with a tough 67-65 victory at Providence on Saturday during a chaotic week that saw 13 different top-25 teams lose at least once. And since CU avoided defeat, extending its winning streak to four, it was rewarded in the poll.

The last time Creighton sat this high in the AP rankings came at the end of last season. The Jays finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll. They also climbed to No. 7 during the 2016-17 campaign.

CU was one of two Big East teams ranked this week, joining No. 3 Villanova. Seton Hall, Xavier and UConn each received votes.

Also revealed Monday: the season's first NET rankings.

Creighton was No. 30.

That’s lower than expected for a CU team that on Monday entered the AP's top 10 while also ranking inside the top 16 of the other five computer ratings systems referenced by the NCAA selection committee.

The NET, which will now update daily, was adopted two years ago as a sorting metric (replacing the RPI). But the NCAA selection committee members have insisted in the past that a team’s NET ranking isn’t as important as the quality of its wins and losses.

The committee prioritizes its quadrant system to evaluate resumés. So far, CU is 1-1 in Quad 1 games and 3-1 in Quad 2 games.

Things will change as the season progress. And this year will be unlike any other, considering the impact of the pandemic.

Creighton’s goal will be to keep winning. But up next is a significant test.

CU hosts Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1, NET No. 44) on Wednesday in a Big East battle for early control of second place in the standings. The Jays (8-2, 4-1) are scheduled to finish the week with a rematch against St. John’s (6-4, 1-3) Saturday at the CHI Health Center.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,599 points (63 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,537 (1)

3. Villanova (4) 1,453

4. Texas (8) 1,298

5. Iowa (10) 1,298

6. Kansas (3) 1,224

7. Creighton (11) 1,140

8. Wisconsin (6) 1,085

9. Tennessee (7) 1,076

10. Michigan (16) 1,039

11. Houston (5) 977

12. Illinois (15) 878

13. Missouri (12) 747

14. West Virginia (9) 706

15. Rutgers (14) 703

16. Minnesota (21) 559

17. Oregon (21) 545

18. Texas Tech (13) 445

T-19. Virginia Tech (24) 411

T-19. Clemson (NR) 411

21. Duke (20) 280

22. Virginia (23) 258

T-23. Saint Louis (NR) 133

T-23. Michigan State (17) 133

25. Florida State (18) 120

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.

NET’s Big East rankings

5. Villanova

30. Creighton

44. Seton Hall

46. Xavier

48. UConn

63. Marquette

78. Providence

112. St. John’s

149. Georgetown

155. DePaul

170. Butler

