Creighton men and women’s soccer teams announce 2021 schedules

The schedule is set for college soccer in the spring.

The Creighton men and women’s teams announced their 2021 opponents this week, establishing mid-February start dates after the pandemic forced their seasons to move from the fall.

They’ll both be playing fewer games — the Big East adopted a regional model and split itself into two divisions. But the two CU squads each have a couple compelling out-of-league matches mixed in with their conference slates, too.

The men will play at UNO on Feb. 27 and match up against 2019 NCAA tournament participant Missouri State in Kansas City on March 28. Creighton's regular season officially begins with a Feb. 20 road trip to Marquette.

The CU women’s team is set to play road games at Missouri on Feb. 25 and Iowa State on March 28. Its season begins Feb. 18 with a neutral site match against Missouri State.

Both Jays teams will compete in the newly formed Big East Midwest Division with DePaul, Xavier, Marquette and Butler. They’ll play each of those teams twice this spring. The East Division has six squads: UConn, Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Villanova.