Creighton’s men and women both sit in the nation’s Top 20 of the NET rankings as we are now just a few days away from selection Sunday.

The NET rankings on the morning of March 6

Women's teams

Creighton No. 18

Nebraska No. 44

Omaha: No. 260

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 14

Nebraska: No. 92

Omaha: No. 314

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (20-11) are 4-7 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas), a top-75 team on the road (Seton Hall) and two top-30 teams at home (Xavier and Connecticut). CU is 5-3 in Quadrant 2, 6-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 14 last week and did not move up or down after wins over DePaul and Georgetown.

Nebraska's men (16-15) are 4-10 in Quadrant 1 – road wins over Creighton, Rutgers and Iowa, and the overtime home win over Maryland – 4-5 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 7-0 in Quadrant 4. NU was No. 92 last week, as well, and did not move despite a loss to Michigan State and a win over the Hawkeyes.

Omaha’s men (9-23) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 0-6 in Quadrant 3 and 8-8 in Quadrant 4. UNO was No. 320 last week and rose three spots after beating Missouri-Kansas Cit and losing to South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament. One of the Mavericks’ wins, over Midland, is not recognized by the NET rankings as coach Chris Crutchfield completes his first season.

The Bluejay women (22-8) are 6-6 in Quadrant 1 – wins at South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Villanova, DePaul, Seton Hall and Marquette – 10-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped from No. 17 after beating Seton Hall and losing to Villanova in the Big East Tournament.

The Husker women (16-14) are 4-11 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State and road wins at Maryland, Purdue and Illinois – 3-2 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska dropped three spots after a 67-64 Quad 1 loss to Michigan State at the Big Ten Tournament. NU awaits its postseason fate in either the NCAA or NIT Tournaments.

The Omaha women (14-16) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 – losses at Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri and South Dakota State – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 4-4 in Quadrant 3 and 8-7 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO is still alive in the Summit League Tournament after upsetting third-seeded North Dakota on Sunday. The Mavericks will have to win Monday against Missouri-Kansas City, then likely face juggernaut South Dakota State, to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament.

Two weeks ago, the NCAA Tournament selection committee said it considered CU’s men – along with two other teams – just outside of its mid-February “Top 16,” which means the Bluejays were on the 5-seed line at the time. But, as of March 6, the CU men were projected as a No. 6 seed according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 6 seed as of March 5, playing in Des Moines opposite No. 3 seed Kansas State.

Also as of March 5, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 7 seed by ESPN. The Nebraska women have dropped to the “fourth team out” in ESPN’s Bracketology.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 6 Iowa; 13 Maryland; 16 Ohio State; 26 Michigan; 41 Illinois; 44 Nebraska; 46 Michigan State; 49 Purdue; 89 Penn State; 101 Minnesota; 108 Wisconsin; 126 Northwestern; 164 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 12 Villanova; 18 Creighton; 42 Marquette; 55 St. John’s; 63 DePaul; 66 Seton Hall; 105 Georgetown; 124 Butler; 128 Providence; 220 Xavier.

Summit women: 37 South Dakota State; 188 North Dakota State; 186 North Dakota; 218 Oral Roberts; 224 South Dakota; 234 Saint Thomas; 260 UNO; 266 Denver; 290 Western Illinois; 306 UMKC

Big Ten men: 5 Purdue; 26 Maryland; 29 Indiana; 31 Michigan State; 33 Illinois; 37 Iowa; 38 Northwestern; 40 Rutgers; 54 Michigan; 56 Penn State; 63 Ohio State; 78 Wisconsin; 92 Nebraska; 231 Minnesota

Big East men: 8 Connecticut; 13 Marquette; 14 Creighton; 22 Xavier; 51 Providence; 75 Seton Hall; 80 Villanova; 97 St. John’s; 131 Butler; 172 DePaul; 235 Georgetown

Summit men: 42 Oral Roberts; 149 South Dakota State; 200 Saint Thomas; 215 North Dakota State; 245 Western Illinois; 274 North Dakota; 286 Denver; 295 South Dakota; 306 UMKC; 314 UNO

Photos: Creighton men host Georgetown

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler