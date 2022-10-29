 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton men blank DePaul to remain in playoff contention

  • Updated
Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

The Creighton men earned a much-needed victory as the Bluejays blanked DePaul 3-0 Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Morrison Stadium.

CU started the night tied for sixth place in the Big East standings, but they head into Wednesday's finale alone in fifth place. The top six teams advance to the league tournament.

A great individual effort by Duncan McGuire gave the Jays a 1-0 halftime lead.

After a long pass from Giorgio Probo, McGuire sprinted to beat two DePaul defenders to the ball, kept his balance after being bumped and then delivered a shot from about 15 yards out for his 12th goal of the season.

Three minutes into the second half, Jackson Castro made it 2-0 on his eighth goal. Castro maneuvered around a DePaul defender in the box before scoring with a left-footed strike.

Alejandro Maillet capped the night with his first goal with 2:22 left.

Creighton closes the regular season Wednesday at Providence. Providence is two points behind Creighton in the standings.

DePaul (4-6-6, 1-4-4).... 0 0 - 0

Creighton (6-3-6, 3-2-4) 1 2 - 3

Goals: CU, McGuire, Castro, Maillet

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

