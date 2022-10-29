Creighton men blank DePaul to remain in playoff contention

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
The Creighton men earned a much-needed victory as the Bluejays blanked DePaul 3-0 Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Morrison Stadium.
CU started the night tied for sixth place in the Big East standings, but they head into Wednesday's finale alone in fifth place. The top six teams advance to the league tournament.
A great individual effort by Duncan McGuire gave the Jays a 1-0 halftime lead.
After a long pass from Giorgio Probo, McGuire sprinted to beat two DePaul defenders to the ball, kept his balance after being bumped and then delivered a shot from about 15 yards out for his 12th goal of the season.
Three minutes into the second half, Jackson Castro made it 2-0 on his eighth goal. Castro maneuvered around a DePaul defender in the box before scoring with a left-footed strike.
Alejandro Maillet capped the night with his first goal with 2:22 left.
Creighton closes the regular season Wednesday at Providence. Providence is two points behind Creighton in the standings.
DePaul (4-6-6, 1-4-4).... 0 0 - 0 Creighton (6-3-6, 3-2-4) 1 2 - 3
Goals: CU, McGuire, Castro, Maillet
Photos: Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) celebrates his goal as the ball gets behind UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) leads the way to the ball with UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) trailing in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) narrowly misses the face of UNO's Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) while kicking the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) issei's given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sam Pollard (6) and Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO dance team performs before the start of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Dominik Danis (3) and Creighton's Diego Dutilh (10) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags representing the home countries of players hang on the fence surrounding the pitch ahead of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Thore Boehm (22) is bookmarked by Creighton's Luke Waters (28) and Fabian Alvarez (2) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) dives and misses the ball for a Creighton goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) hugs teammates after a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) moves with the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) is given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Donovan Dowling watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) and UNO's Kyle Reese (12) battle for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) gets above Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) for a save in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassidy Gydesen, left, a UNO senior gerontology major, paints the face of Cadence Sweetmon, a UNO freshman business major, during the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) smiles with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) scores on a penalty kick in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!