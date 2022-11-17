Creighton men dominate UC Riverside behind stellar team defense

Moments after Creighton men’s basketball’s win over Holy Cross, coach Greg McDermott questioned his own thought process while looking ahead to UC Riverside.

The last time he’d watched them play was unintentional. He was scouting Santa Barbara, UCR’s conference mate who the Jays happened to meet with in the 2021 NCAA tournament. He recalled the execution, the level of coaching. He was genuinely impressed. Then he playfully admitted his realization at that moment.

Why did he schedule a game against a team he thought so highly of?

Despite some of his fears showing through midway into the first half of the Bluejays’ 80-51 win over the Highlanders on Thursday, CU ultimately showed McDermott that he had nothing to worry about.

“Tonight was our best game,” McDermott said. “It was the best team we played. … I really thought defensively, the last 10 minutes of the first and second halves were about as well as we played all year.”

Creighton got out to a scorching 4 of 5 start from the field before it cooled down. Then came UC Riverside. There was a good stretch in which the Highlanders refused to be pushed around or sped up. Guards Zyon Pullin and Flynn Cameron probed the defense, toying with CU’s drop coverage.

Unlike a couple of the teams the Jays had played prior to Thursday, UCR didn’t hang around behind unrealistic shotmaking. It got to calculated spots, eyeing Creighton’s defenders as they fought through screens before putting up a couple floaters here and there to tie things up.

That lasted all of four minutes before the Jays snuffed out UCR’s chances.

It started with sophomore Arthur Kaluma flying through the air for a two-hand putback slam. At the rate they were going, the Highlanders were meant to jab back. Then came the Kaluma pullup 3 dead in his defender’s face.

In between all of it, the defense shifted. Sophomore Trey Alexander got skinnier with each screen he navigated, finding his way back to the ball handler with the aggression of a heat seeking missile. The Jays found themselves in transition more, and it was Alexander’s block, snag and score that capped off an emphatic run.

One UC Riverside never quite found its way back from.

“Trying not to let him get to his midrange pullup because that's what he’s really good at,” Alexander said. “… We just tried to cut off the things he likes to do and make his life hard. It reflected in the box score.”

The Jays showed off their improved touch from deep for at least one more game, shooting 38% from 3. Senior Baylor Scheierman had plenty to do with that, going 3 for 4 from long range. He led all scorers with 17 points.

Creighton’s ball screen coverage elevated, bothering UC Riverside to the point its offense grew stagnant. The Highlanders shot just 32.4% from the field in the second half, going 1 for 11 from 3.

Through four buy games, the Jays have taken notes. St. Thomas taught them to stay on their toes. North Dakota and Holy Cross helped them realize what they should look like. Even in a near-30 point blowout, CU learned to play equal halves and perhaps exceed their own expectations.

“I was concerned about this game because we haven’t seen this type of coverage for quite a while,” McDermott said. “I didn’t know how we would react to it. … The big thing was, are we getting better? Are we seeing individual progress, and as a result, collective progress?

“I think our fans that watched saw a better team tonight than the one that played against St. Thomas. Hopefully a month from now we can say the same thing.”