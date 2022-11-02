 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
topical
SOCCER

Creighton men drop final regular season match to Providence

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton allowed three goals in the first half and couldn't recover in a 4-2 loss to Providence Wednesday to finish the regular season.

The loss dropped the Bluejays (6-4-6, 3-3-4) into sixth place in the Big East standings, giving CU the sixth seed in the conference tournament. Creighton will open the Big East tournament at Xavier on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Creighton gave up two goals in the first 13 minutes, then got a goal from Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Duncan McGuire in the 29th minute to cut its deficit to 2-1.

Ramzi Qawasmy scored in the 35th minute to give the Friars (5-4-7, 3-2-5) a two-goal lead entering halftime, and they scored again in the 68th minute for a 4-1 lead.​

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert