Creighton men drop final regular season match to Providence

Creighton allowed three goals in the first half and couldn't recover in a 4-2 loss to Providence Wednesday to finish the regular season.

The loss dropped the Bluejays (6-4-6, 3-3-4) into sixth place in the Big East standings, giving CU the sixth seed in the conference tournament. Creighton will open the Big East tournament at Xavier on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Creighton gave up two goals in the first 13 minutes, then got a goal from Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Duncan McGuire in the 29th minute to cut its deficit to 2-1.

Ramzi Qawasmy scored in the 35th minute to give the Friars (5-4-7, 3-2-5) a two-goal lead entering halftime, and they scored again in the 68th minute for a 4-1 lead.​