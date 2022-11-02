Creighton men drop final regular season match to Providence

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
Creighton allowed three goals in the first half and couldn't recover in a 4-2 loss to Providence Wednesday to finish the regular season.
The loss dropped the Bluejays (6-4-6, 3-3-4) into sixth place in the Big East standings, giving CU the sixth seed in the conference tournament. Creighton will open the Big East tournament at Xavier on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Creighton gave up two goals in the first 13 minutes, then got a goal from Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Duncan McGuire in the 29th minute to cut its deficit to 2-1.
Ramzi Qawasmy scored in the 35th minute to give the Friars (5-4-7, 3-2-5) a two-goal lead entering halftime, and they scored again in the 68th minute for a 4-1 lead.
Photos: Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) celebrates his goal as the ball gets behind UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) leads the way to the ball with UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) trailing in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
The Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) narrowly misses the face of UNO's Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) while kicking the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) issei's given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
UNO's Sam Pollard (6) and Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
The UNO dance team performs before the start of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Dominik Danis (3) and Creighton's Diego Dutilh (10) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Flags representing the home countries of players hang on the fence surrounding the pitch ahead of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Thore Boehm (22) is bookmarked by Creighton's Luke Waters (28) and Fabian Alvarez (2) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) dives and misses the ball for a Creighton goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) hugs teammates after a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) moves with the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) is given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO head coach Donovan Dowling watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) and UNO's Kyle Reese (12) battle for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) gets above Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) for a save in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Cassidy Gydesen, left, a UNO senior gerontology major, paints the face of Cadence Sweetmon, a UNO freshman business major, during the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Fans watch the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) smiles with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
Creighton fans celebrate a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) scores on a penalty kick in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
