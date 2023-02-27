Creighton men’s basketball slipped out of this week’s AP Top 25 after a pair of losses.

After being ranked No. 19 in the poll as recently as last week, the Bluejays fell following a two-point loss to now No. 6 Marquette and a double-digit loss to Villanova in Philadelphia over the weekend.

CU finished as the first team outside the Top 25 receiving votes, with its 87 points still 53 points shy of No. 25 Pittsburgh. No. 14 UConn, No. 19 Xavier and No. 20 Providence all retained the Big East’s presence in the poll.

The Jays’ remaining two regular season games come against Georgetown and DePaul.

