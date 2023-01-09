Creighton men hit season high in NET rankings while both Nebraska teams tumble

Despite a loss at Connecticut, the Creighton men’s basketball team hit its peak NET ranking on Monday, while the Husker men and women have tumbled after road losses.

The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 9:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 28

Nebraska No. 44

Omaha: No. 277

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 24

Nebraska: No. 83

Omaha: No. 271

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (9-7) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 3-2 in Quadrant 2, 0-1 in Quadrant and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 34 last week and jumped ten spots following a win over Seton Hall and a loss at UConn, No. 3 overall in the NET rankings.

Nebraska's men (9-7) are 1-5 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 1-2 in Quadrant 2 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 77 last week.

Omaha’s men (5-11) are 0-10 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 combined, and 5-1 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern, Denver and Western Illinois. UNO jumped 16 spots after a win over Western Illinois and a loss to St. Thomas.

The Bluejay women (10-5) are 4-3 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul – 3-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped just one spot from last week despite a Quad 3 loss to Providence. Creighton rebounded with a Quad 2 win over Marquette Sunday.

The Husker women (10-6) are 3-5 in Quadrant 1 – a home win over Kansas, a neutral site win against Mississippi State and a road win at Maryland – 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 39 last week and dropped five spots after a loss at Rutgers, which coach Amy Williams called one of the most disappointing in her career.

The Omaha women (8-7) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 2-2 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO held steady in its NET ranking from last week.

Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Jan. 3, the Bluejay and Husker women are projected as Nos. 8 seeds by ESPN.

As of Jan. 6, the CU men were projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. The Bracket Matrix compilation had Creighton as one of the last teams in the field, effectively, based on the number of brackets on which the team appeared. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 8 seed as of Jan 6.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 6 Indiana; 9 Ohio State; 14 Iowa; 20 Michigan; 27 Maryland; 29 Illinois; 32 Michigan State; 43 Purdue; 44 Nebraska; 58 Penn State; 96 Minnesota; 109 Northwestern; 124 Wisconsin; 175 Rutgers.

Big East women: 3 Connecticut; 21 Villanova; 28 Creighton; 41 Marquette; 42 Seton Hall; 47 St. John’s; 66 DePaul; 105 Georgetown; 138 Butler; 116 Providence; 204 Xavier.

Summit women: 54 South Dakota State; 150 North Dakota State; 187 North Dakota; 210 South Dakota; 228 Oral Roberts; 233 Saint Thomas; 261 Denver; 277 UNO; 308 Western Illinois; 311 UMKC

Big Ten men: 5 Purdue; 14 Ohio State; 19 Indiana; 20 Rutgers; 37 Illinois; 39 Maryland; 42 Iowa; 47 Northwestern; 52 Michigan State; 56 Wisconsin; 63 Penn State; 77 Michigan; 83 Nebraska; 235 Minnesota

Big East men: 3 Connecticut; 18 Xavier; 21 Marquette; 24 Creighton; 34 Providence; 73 Butler; 74 Seton Hall; 91 Villanova; 102 St. John’s; 191 DePaul; 247 Georgetown

Summit men: 62 Oral Roberts; 161 Saint Thomas; 210 South Dakota State; 220 UMKC; 248 Western Illinois; 252 Denver; 259 North Dakota State; 271 Omaha; 293 South Dakota; 317 North Dakota

