Creighton men hold steady at No. 10 in latest AP poll

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton stays at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press rankings.

Creighton basketball stayed put at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday. 

The Jays challenge this week in the Maui Invitational features four other ranked teams including first round opponent No. 21 Texas Tech.

The other ranked teams in the field include No.9 Arkansas, No. 14 Arizona and No. 17 San Diego State. 

Creighton faces the Red Raiders Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The Jays went 2-0 last week with wins over Holy Cross and UC Riverside. 

The big movers in this week's poll were No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Virginia.

The Longhorns jumped seven spots after dismantling Gonzaga. Creighton travels to Austin on Dec. 1st for what should be a Top 25 showdown.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by Dirk Chatelain to preview huge holiday tournaments ahead for Creighton and Nebraska.
