Creighton men hold steady while several local basketball teams tumble in NET rankings

A week off didn’t hurt the Creighton men’s basketball team in the NET rankings, but every other local college basketball program dropped slightly in the last week.

The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 2:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 27

Nebraska No. 39

Omaha: No. 277

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 34

Nebraska: No. 77

Omaha: No. 287

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (8-6) are 2-3 in Quadrant 1. They beat two top-50 NET teams at a neutral site (Arkansas and Texas Tech). CU is 1-2 in Quadrant 2, 1-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 34 last week.

Nebraska's men (8-6) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton – 1-2 in Quadrant 2 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 games left on NU’s schedule appear to be two games against Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Jan. 7. NU was No. 76 last week.

Omaha’s men (4-10) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 combined, and 4-1 in Quadrant 4, with wins over Idaho, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern and Denver. UNO dropped 15 spots after home losses to Oral Roberts and UMKC.

The Bluejay women (9-4) are 4-3 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul – 2-1 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3 and 2-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped from No. 18 following a blowout loss to Connecticut but added a Quad 1 win by beating DePaul Saturday.

The Husker women (10-5) are 3-5 in Quadrant 1 – a home win over Kansas, a neutral site win against Mississippi State and a road win at Maryland – 2-0 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 31 last week.

The Omaha women (6-7) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 2-2 in Quadrant 3 and 2-2 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings.

Of the six teams, the Creighton and Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Dec. 27, the Bluejay and Husker women are projected as a 7 seed by ESPN.

As of Jan. 1, the CU men were projected as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. The Bracket Matrix compilation had Creighton as one of the last teams in the field, effectively, based on the number of brackets on which the team appeared. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 10 seed as of Dec. 27. Since the return of CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Jays have won two straight games by double digits.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 6 Indiana; 9 Ohio State; 16 Michigan; 17 Iowa; 28 Maryland; 29 Illinois; 30 Michigan State; 39 Nebraska; 43 Purdue; 60 Penn State; 95 Minnesota; 116 Northwestern; 135 Wisconsin; 209 Rutgers.

Big East women: 4 Connecticut; 18 Villanova; 27 Creighton; 41 Marquette; 44 St. John’s; 51 Seton Hall; 64 DePaul; 110 Georgetown; 146 Butler; 137 Providence; 190 Xavier.

Summit women: 59 South Dakota State; 143 North Dakota State; 162 North Dakota; 204 South Dakota; 210 Oral Roberts; 217 Saint Thomas; 270 Denver; 277 UNO; 301 Western Illinois; 329 UMKC

Big Ten men: 4 Purdue; 10 Ohio State; 19 Indiana; 20 Rutgers; 39 Illinois; 47 Wisconsin; 51 Maryland; 59 Penn State; 64 Northwestern; 65 Iowa; 68 Michigan State; 77 Nebraska; 82 Michigan; 243 Minnesota

Big East men: 2 Connecticut; 21 Xavier; 28 Marquette; 34 Creighton; 48 Providence; 69 Butler; 83 Seton Hall; 92 Villanova; 102 St. John’s; 197 DePaul; 242 Georgetown

Summit men: 43 Oral Roberts; 174 Saint Thomas; 194 South Dakota State; 231 UMKC; 238 Denver; 247 Western Illinois; 278 North Dakota State; 287 Omaha; 293 South Dakota; 311 North Dakota

