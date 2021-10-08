Creighton men hoping to carry nonconference success to Big East game against Marquette

Creighton will try to ignite its offense when it hosts Marquette for a Saturday night match at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays are off to an 0-3 start in Big East play — they've managed just one goal during those defeats, and that lone score came off a penalty kick in their league opener.

But just last weekend CU erupted for four goals in a convincing 4-0 win over Illinois-Chicago. So the Jays (3-5-1, 0-3-0) will look to replicate that success in conference play.

They're hosting a Marquette team that's allowed four goals in six matches (eighth in goals allowed in the Big East). The Golden Eagles (4-5-1, 1-2-1) have been out-shot 50-28 in their last three outings.

Both teams could really use a win.

Creighton was picked to finish third in the Big East preseason poll and it's stuck in last place. Marquette, ranked No. 19 in the preseason coaches top 25 poll, was picked fifth by conference coaches.

The two squads will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

