Creighton men move on at Big East tournament thanks to late Duncan McGuire winner

  • Updated
Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton's Duncan McGuire quickly provided an answer after the Bluejays lost its lead Saturday night.

The Creighton Prep graduate scored the game-winner with 25 minutes left as the Bluejays, the sixth seed in the Big East men's tournament, knocked off 19th-ranked Xavier 2-1 in the tournament quarterfinals.

Creighton led 1-0 at halftime after Giorgio Probo scored on a penalty kick. Xavier tied it up in the 64th minute, but less than two minutes later, McGuire spun and scored inside the box.

It was the 14th goal this season for McGuire, the Big East leader in goals.

Xavier outshot the Jays 13-6, but Paul Kruse made six saves as CU advances​ to play second-seeded Seton Hall in the semifinals Thursday in Boyds, Maryland.

Creighton (7-4-6)... 1  1 - 2

Xavier (9-2-7)........ 0  1 - 1

Goals: CU, Probo, McGuire; XU, de la Garza

