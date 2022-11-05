Creighton men move on at Big East tournament thanks to late Duncan McGuire winner

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire quickly provided an answer after the Bluejays lost its lead Saturday night.
The Creighton Prep graduate scored the game-winner with 25 minutes left as the Bluejays, the sixth seed in the Big East men's tournament, knocked off 19th-ranked Xavier 2-1 in the tournament quarterfinals.
Creighton led 1-0 at halftime after Giorgio Probo scored on a penalty kick. Xavier tied it up in the 64th minute, but less than two minutes later, McGuire spun and scored inside the box.
It was the 14th goal this season for McGuire, the Big East leader in goals.
Xavier outshot the Jays 13-6, but Paul Kruse made six saves as CU advances to play second-seeded Seton Hall in the semifinals Thursday in Boyds, Maryland.
Creighton (7-4-6)... 1 1 - 2 Xavier (9-2-7)........ 0 1 - 1
Goals: CU, Probo, McGuire; XU, de la Garza
Photos: Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) celebrates his goal as the ball gets behind UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) leads the way to the ball with UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) trailing in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) narrowly misses the face of UNO's Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) while kicking the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) issei's given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sam Pollard (6) and Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO dance team performs before the start of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Dominik Danis (3) and Creighton's Diego Dutilh (10) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags representing the home countries of players hang on the fence surrounding the pitch ahead of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Thore Boehm (22) is bookmarked by Creighton's Luke Waters (28) and Fabian Alvarez (2) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) dives and misses the ball for a Creighton goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) hugs teammates after a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) moves with the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) is given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Donovan Dowling watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) and UNO's Kyle Reese (12) battle for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) gets above Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) for a save in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassidy Gydesen, left, a UNO senior gerontology major, paints the face of Cadence Sweetmon, a UNO freshman business major, during the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) smiles with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) scores on a penalty kick in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!