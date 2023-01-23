Creighton men, Omaha women climb in NET rankings as Omaha men fall into 300s

The Creighton men’s and UNO women’s basketball teams continued their climb up the NET rankings, while the UNO men, mired in a three-game losing streak fell into the 300s.

The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 23:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 28

Nebraska No. 42

Omaha: No. 261

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 20

Nebraska: No. 92

Omaha: No. 310

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (11-8) are 1-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas). CU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant and 3-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 24 last week and moved up with a win at Butler.

Nebraska's men (10-10) are 2-7 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton and a home win over Ohio State – 1-3 in Quadrant 2 2-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 94 last week. The Huskers moved up two spots after a win over OSU and a loss at Penn State.

Omaha’s men (7-14) are 0-8 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 1-3 in Quadrant 3 and 5-3 in Quadrant 4.UNO was No. 287 last week, but lost road games at South Dakota State and South Dakota.

The Bluejay women (12-6) are 4-4 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul – 4-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped five spots after a blowout loss at home to ‘Nova.

The Husker women (12-8) are 3-7 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State an road wins at Maryland and Purdue – 2-0 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 5-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 42 last week and stayed put after a road win at Purdue and a home loss to Maryland.

The Omaha women (9-11) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-4 in Quadrant 3 and 5-3 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO rose 10 spots from last week, when it was 271st, despite home losses to South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Jan. 20, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN. As of Jan. 22, the CU men were projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 8 seed as of Jan 20.

The Nebraska women remain in ESPN’s projected field as a No. 11 seed.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 8 Ohio State; 10 Iowa; 16 Michigan; 24 Maryland; 31 Illinois; 41 Michigan State; 42 Nebraska; 46 Purdue; 75 Penn State; 101 Minnesota; 109 Northwestern; 115 Wisconsin; 164 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 17 Villanova; 28 Creighton; 39 Marquette; 50 St. John’s; 57 Seton Hall; 74 DePaul; 100 Georgetown; 114 Providence; 137 Butler; 226 Xavier.

Summit women: 48 South Dakota State; 155 North Dakota State; 202 Oral Roberts; 205 North Dakota; 232 South Dakota; 243 Saint Thomas; 261 UNO; 275 Denver; 300 Western Illinois; 303 UMKC

Big Ten men: 4 Purdue; 19 Indiana; 22 Rutgers; 24 Ohio State; 31 Illinois; 38 Iowa; 41 Michigan State; 45 Maryland; 48 Penn State; 51 Northwestern; 64 Wisconsin; 77 Michigan; 92 Nebraska; 216 Minnesota

Big East men: 7 Connecticut; 14 Marquette; 20 Creighton; 25 Xavier; 40 Providence; 68 Seton Hall; 79 St. John’s; 89 Villanova; 97 Butler; 152 DePaul; 248 Georgetown

Summit men: 50 Oral Roberts; 161 South Dakota State; 205 Saint Thomas; 230 Western Illinois; 242 UMKC; 244 North Dakota State; 260 Denver; 309 North Dakota; 310 Omaha; 311 South Dakota

Photos: Creighton hosts No. 22 Villanova