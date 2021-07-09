Creighton men's and women's soccer release full schedules with return to fall season

Coming off shortened 2020 campaigns that took place in the spring due to the pandemic, Creighton's two soccer teams are back to their standard fall season structure in 2021. They both announced their schedules this week.
The CU women's squad made the most of its spring, reaching the Big East tournament for the first time since joining the league.
The Jays' 2021 season begins Aug. 19 with a home match against NCAA tournament participant Montana. They'll also host reigning Big East champion Georgetown on Sept. 23.
The Creighton men's team qualified for the league tournament last year as well, but the tradition-rich program has missed the last four NCAA tournaments. The Jays will look to make an impression on the national stage with a challenging 2021 slate.
They begin the year hosting Tulsa on Aug. 26. They have a road trip to Saint Louis (Aug. 29) and a neutral-site game against Ohio State (Sept. 6).
The two marquee nonconference matches: reigning national runner-up Indiana (Sept. 3) and the annual crosstown showdown against UNO (Sept. 29 at Morrison Stadium). The Mavs made the NCAA tournament last spring.
Creighton also gets to host Georgetown (Sept. 18), Marquette (Oct. 9) and Seton Hall (Oct. 23) — all NCAA tournament teams last season.
The Jays have an exhibition match scheduled for Aug. 17 against Iowa Western, the junior college powerhouse. It's believed to be the first fall exhibition between the two programs.
CU plans to contact season ticket holders later this month for more information about ticketing options for the men's and women's teams. Single-match tickets will go on sale at a later date. The Jays do not plan to limit attendance at Morrison Stadium in 2021.
Creighton women's soccer schedule
Aug. 7: Blue-White Scrimmage, 1 p.m.
Aug. 10: Missouri State, 2 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 19: Montana, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: Drake, 1 p.m.
Aug. 26: at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Oral Roberts, noon
Sept. 2: South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: South Dakota State, 3 p.m.
Sept. 9: North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at UMKC, 2 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Providence, 11 a.m.
Sept. 30: Marquette, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: Xavier, 1 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Villanova, noon
Oct. 14: at UConn, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: Seton Hall, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21: at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: St. John's, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Butler, 6 p.m.
Nov. 1-7: Big East tournament
Creighton men's soccer schedule
Aug. 14: at UMKC, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 17: Iowa Western, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 20: Bradley, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 26: Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
Sept. 3: at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Ohio State, 4 p.m. (in Bloomington, Indiana)
Sept. 10: Drake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29: UNO, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9: Marquette, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: at Villanova, 3 p.m.
Oct. 16: at UConn, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: Xavier, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Butler, 6 p.m.
Nov. 3: Providence, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6-14: Big East tournament
