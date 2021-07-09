Creighton men's and women's soccer release full schedules with return to fall season

Coming off shortened 2020 campaigns that took place in the spring due to the pandemic, Creighton's two soccer teams are back to their standard fall season structure in 2021. They both announced their schedules this week.

The CU women's squad made the most of its spring, reaching the Big East tournament for the first time since joining the league.

The Jays' 2021 season begins Aug. 19 with a home match against NCAA tournament participant Montana. They'll also host reigning Big East champion Georgetown on Sept. 23.

The Creighton men's team qualified for the league tournament last year as well, but the tradition-rich program has missed the last four NCAA tournaments. The Jays will look to make an impression on the national stage with a challenging 2021 slate.

They begin the year hosting Tulsa on Aug. 26. They have a road trip to Saint Louis (Aug. 29) and a neutral-site game against Ohio State (Sept. 6).

The two marquee nonconference matches: reigning national runner-up Indiana (Sept. 3) and the annual crosstown showdown against UNO (Sept. 29 at Morrison Stadium). The Mavs made the NCAA tournament last spring.