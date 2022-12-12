 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical

Creighton men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton fell out of the Associated Press rankings after a loss to BYU.

A fourth straight loss dropped the Creighton men’s basketball team out of this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

CU (6-4) had been No. 21 last week after a loss to in-state rival Nebraska. But an 83-80 Saturday night setback to BYU — coming off its own losses to Utah Valley and South Dakota — sent the Bluejays out of the poll.

Creighton still received 11 points from voters. CU plays Arizona State Monday night and starts Big East play Friday at Marquette.

Purdue — which narrowly avoided an upset loss at Nebraska — is the new No. 1. Connecticut is the lone ranked Big East team at No. 3. Among Big Ten teams, Purdue is first, Indiana is 14th, Illinois is 18th, Maryland is 20th Wisconsin is 22nd and Ohio State is 23rd.

The first NET rankings of the year are out and the Creighton women and men lead the way for the local programs. The Creighton women boast one of the best resumes in college basketball.

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team

1 of 16

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert