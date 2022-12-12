Creighton men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25

A fourth straight loss dropped the Creighton men’s basketball team out of this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
CU (6-4) had been No. 21 last week after a loss to in-state rival Nebraska. But an 83-80 Saturday night setback to BYU — coming off its own losses to Utah Valley and South Dakota — sent the Bluejays out of the poll.
Creighton still received 11 points from voters. CU plays Arizona State Monday night and starts Big East play Friday at Marquette.
Purdue — which narrowly avoided an upset loss at Nebraska — is the new No. 1. Connecticut is the lone ranked Big East team at No. 3. Among Big Ten teams, Purdue is first, Indiana is 14th, Illinois is 18th, Maryland is 20th Wisconsin is 22nd and Ohio State is 23rd.
The first NET rankings of the year are out and the Creighton women and men lead the way for the local programs. The Creighton women boast one of the best resumes in college basketball.
Jasen Green
JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
Ben Shtolzberg
BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Ryan Nembhard
RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada
Shereef Mitchell
SHEREEF MITCHELL
Position: Guard
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
Francisco Farabello
FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina
Zander Yates
ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo.
Mason Miller
MASON MILLER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Sami Osmani
SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill.
John Christofilis
JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash.
Evan Young
EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah
Devin Davis
DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Trey Alexander
TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arthur Kaluma
ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.
Fredrick King
FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas
Baylor Scheierman
BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN
Position: Guard
Hometown: Aurora, Neb.
