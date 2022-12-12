Creighton men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25

A fourth straight loss dropped the Creighton men’s basketball team out of this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

CU (6-4) had been No. 21 last week after a loss to in-state rival Nebraska. But an 83-80 Saturday night setback to BYU — coming off its own losses to Utah Valley and South Dakota — sent the Bluejays out of the poll.

Creighton still received 11 points from voters. CU plays Arizona State Monday night and starts Big East play Friday at Marquette.

Purdue — which narrowly avoided an upset loss at Nebraska — is the new No. 1. Connecticut is the lone ranked Big East team at No. 3. Among Big Ten teams, Purdue is first, Indiana is 14th, Illinois is 18th, Maryland is 20th Wisconsin is 22nd and Ohio State is 23rd.

Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb.