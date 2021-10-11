Creighton men's basketball players will host fan fest thanks to NIL opportunities

The G3 news release describes the event as an "intimate fan experience."

Creighton ranked fifth in the country in average attendance for its home games in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Members of the CU program have often talked about their strong bond with the Jays' fan base.

But last season the pandemic forced Creighton to limit capacity at the CHI Health Center due to safety concerns. The largest crowd was 2,544.

So it's been 19 months since the arena's been full of Bluejay fans.

Several CU players have mentioned this preseason they're excited to play in front of their normally raucous crowd. It was a major selling point in recruiting for almost all of them.

"I kind of know what the environment is (at the CHI), I just haven't played in front of the environment," sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner said. "It's going to be so exciting."

The Oct. 23 fan fest won't be as intense as a game day. But Lazaroff said the players hope to make it fun for all.

The CHI Health Center doors will open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23. The festivities are set to begin at 7 p.m. More info is available at BluejayBasketballFanFest.com.