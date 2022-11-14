Creighton men's basketball ranked No. 10 in latest AP poll

The Jays are now No. 10 in the AP rankings.
Creighton men's basketball dropped one spot from their preseason rankings to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll announced Monday.
This week's ranking is the 20th time in program history the Bluejays have been in the top 10. All but one of those rankings have been under coach Greg McDermott.
The Jays opened the season with two wins over St. Thomas (72-60) and North Dakota (96-61). CU has started 2-0 12 times in the last 13 seasons.
Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the poll with UConn coming in at No. 25.
North Carolina remained at No. 1 in the poll with Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky following.
The Jays return to action Monday against Holy Cross at 8 p.m. at CHI Health Center. CBS Sports Network will televise the matchup. Creighton will also take on UC Riverside on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Omaha. FS1 will broadcast.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball faces North Dakota
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma looks to pass the ball during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman attempts a shot over North Dakota's Brady Danielson during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks the ball during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner looks to pass the ball during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman drives to the basket during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Francisco Farabello guards North Dakota's Elijah Brooks during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman grabs a rebound during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Tsotne Tsartsidze drives to the basket against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman dives for a loose ball against North Dakota's Mitchell Sueker during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ben Shtolzberg chases after a loose ball against North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dodges defenders during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander guards North Dakota's Elijah Brooks during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner defends North Dakota's B.J. Omot at the rim during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner guards North Dakota's Tsotne Tsartsidze during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner adjusts his jersey at half court during introductions during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Greg McDermott calls to players during a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma takes a deep breath during introductions before a game at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
