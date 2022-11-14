 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton men's basketball ranked No. 10 in latest AP poll

Creighton's Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner on the team's improvements since the St. Thomas game

The Jays are now No. 10 in the AP rankings.

Creighton men's basketball dropped one spot from their preseason rankings to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll announced Monday.

This week's ranking is the 20th time in program history the Bluejays have been in the top 10. All but one of those rankings have been under coach Greg McDermott.

The Jays opened the season with two wins over St. Thomas (72-60) and North Dakota (96-61). CU has started 2-0 12 times in the last 13 seasons.

Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the poll with UConn coming in at No. 25.

North Carolina remained at No. 1 in the poll with Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky following.

The Jays return to action Monday against Holy Cross at 8 p.m. at CHI Health Center. CBS Sports Network will televise the matchup. Creighton will also take on UC Riverside on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Omaha. FS1 will broadcast.

