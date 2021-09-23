Creighton men's basketball releases Big East schedule, conference opener against Villanova

Creighton men's basketball received its Big East schedule Thursday with a big game to open that portion of that season.

The Bluejays will open conference play Dec. 17 at home against Villanova, the defending regular-season champions. Creighton will meet Villanova again a few weeks later on Jan. 5.

The rest of the schedule is the standard double round-robin format with Creighton facing every team at home and away. Creighton's regular season concludes March 5 with a home game against Seton Hall.

The Big East tournament will be held March 9-12 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Creighton released the nonconference portion of its schedule in late July. After an exhibition game on Oct. 30, the Bluejays officially open the season Nov. 9 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Creighton begins preseason practice Tuesday.

Here is Creighton's complete Big East schedule for 2021-22. Tipoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.

Friday, Dec. 17: Villanova

Monday, Dec. 20: at DePaul