Creighton men’s basketball will open and close its Big East conference schedule with the same two teams: Villanova and Marquette.

The league released its slate on Friday.

The Bluejays open at home with Villanova Wednesday, Dec. 20, followed by a Dec. 30 road trip to Marquette. At the end of the year, CU hosts Marquette March 2 and heads to Villanova March 9. That game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Notably, CU doesn’t get its Big East “bye week” until the stretch between the latter Marquette and Villanova matchups.

The Golden Eagles won both the Big East regular-season and tournament titles before bowing out in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats missed the NCAA tournament but are projected to be a Top 20 team this season thanks to multiple transfers. Creighton, which advanced to the Elite Eight in 2023, is a Big East title contender, too.

Defending national champion UConn — the fourth seed in last year’s Big East tournament that later blitzed through the NCAA tournament — hosts Creighton Jan. 17, with the location to be determined. UConn plays both on campus in Storrs and occasionally in Hartford. Creighton hosts the Huskies Feb. 20. St. John’s, with new coach Rick Pitino, visits CHI Health Center Jan. 13 and hosts the Jays inside Madison Square Garden Feb. 25.

A particularly tough stretch occurs in mid-February, as CU heads on the road for Providence (Feb. 7) and Xavier (Feb. 10), hosts Georgetown Feb. 13 and returns to the road for Butler on Feb. 17 before hosting UConn.

Schedule

Nov. 3: Wayne State (exhibition)

Nov. 7: Florida A&M

Nov. 11: North Dakota State

Nov. 14: Iowa

Nov. 18: Texas Southern

Nov. 22: Loyola-Chicago (2023 Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 23: Boston College or Colorado State (2023 Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 30: at Oklahoma State

Dec. 3 at Nebraska

Dec. 9: Central Michigan

Dec. 13: UNLV (Jack Jones Classic)

Dec. 16: Alabama

Dec. 20: Villanova

Dec. 30: at Marquette

Jan. 2: at Georgetown

Jan. 6: Providence

Jan. 9: at DePaul

Jan. 13: St. John's

Jan. 17: at UConn

Jan. 20: at Seton Hall

Jan. 23: Xavier

Jan. 27: DePaul

Feb. 2: Butler

Feb. 7: at Providence

Feb. 10: at Xavier

Feb. 13: Georgetown

Feb. 17: at Butler

Feb. 20: UConn

Feb. 25: at St. John's

Feb. 28: Seton Hall

March 2: Marquette

March 9: at Villanova

March 13-16: Big East tournament