Creighton men’s basketball reentered the AP Top 25 at No. 23 in Monday’s poll after the team extended its winning steak to six games over the weekend.

After debuting at No. 9 in the preseason poll and peaking at No. 7, the Jays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) slipped out of the AP Poll behind a six-game skid. That stretch began with a Day 3 loss to now No. 4 Arizona at the Maui Invitational and wouldn’t end until junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner’s return versus Butler on Dec. 22.

Since the big man’s return, the Bluejays are 8-2, with wins over Georgetown and Villanova this past week leaving them tied with No. 20 Providence for third in the Big East’s standings.

The remainder of CU’s schedule features three games versus ranked teams: Saturday’s game against No. 21 UConn, a Feb. 14 date with the Friars on the road and a Feb. 21 meeting with Marquette.

