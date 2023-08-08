Creighton comfortably secured a 111-89 win over Club Obras Argentina in its final game in the Bahamas.

Despite the absence of junior guard Trey Alexander, who’ll be at Nike’s Skills Academy in Portland, the Bluejays distanced themselves early behind their shooting. At one point, Francisco Farabello and Baylor Scheierman traded 3s on trips down like a game at Rucker Park.

No one took advantage of Alexander’s absence quite like Farabello. He finished with 11 points, seven boards and five assists, connecting on all four of his shot attempts and displaying a new level of confidence on the ball.

Sophomore Mason Miller contributed to the Jays’ hot shooting start, scoring 16 first half points without missing a shot and pitching in seven rebounds and four assists.

Jasen Green, who started at power forward Tuesday, finished with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. Scheierman added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. CU finished the game with 27 assists.