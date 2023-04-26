Creighton men’s basketball will take its foreign trip this summer to the Bahamas, a source told The World-Herald. The Bluejays are expected to take their tour in early August, and are expected to stay there for roughly one week.

Foreign trips typically take place every four years, with the team’s last trip sending it to Australia back in August 2019. On that trip, the Jays played three games versus foreign teams, with their schedule spread out over eight days.

With the deadline for withdrawing from the 2023 NBA draft falling on May 31 and summer practice beginning some time shortly after, CU will be well aware of the state of its roster by the time its trip swings around.

At the moment, all three of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma are undergoing the NBA draft process while maintaining college eligibility.