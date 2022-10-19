Creighton men's soccer beats Butler, climbs in Big East standings

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
Duncan McGuire's 10th goal of the season put the Creighton men in front for good as the Bluejays went on to beat Butler 4-2 Wednesday night at Morrison Stadium.
The teams traded goals early in the second half to make 2-2 before the Omaha Creighton Prep graduate took a pass from Jackson Castro and beat keeper Gabriel Gjergji with 11 minutes left. Charles Auguste added an insurance goal in the 88th minute.
Creighton (5-3-5 overall), which is 2-2-3 in the Big East, started the match in 10th place in the league. With the win, CU is tied for sixth with three games left.
The Jays found themselves trailing early after the Bulldogs converted a penalty kick nine minutes in.
But thanks to Castro, CU tied it 1-1 by halftime. Gjergji was out of position after clearing a free ball. Castro possessed the ball after Gjergji's kick and Castro's shot from 40 yards out bounced past a diving Gjergji and into the goal.
CU took a 2-1 on Owen O'Malley's shot from 15 yards out in the 58th minute before Butler tied it again seven minutes later.
Butler (8-5-1, 3-3-1) ............ 1 1—2 At Creighton (5-3-5, 2-2-3) ... 1 3—4 Goals: BU, de Schttler, Streberger. CU, Castro, O'Malley, McGuire, Auguste.
Photos: Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) celebrates his goal as the ball gets behind UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) leads the way to the ball with UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) trailing in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Miguel Ventura (5) narrowly misses the face of UNO's Mathis Pilon St-Louis (7) while kicking the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) issei's given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Sam Pollard (6) and Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UNO dance team performs before the start of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Dominik Danis (3) and Creighton's Diego Dutilh (10) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags representing the home countries of players hang on the fence surrounding the pitch ahead of the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Thore Boehm (22) is bookmarked by Creighton's Luke Waters (28) and Fabian Alvarez (2) in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) dives and misses the ball for a Creighton goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) hugs teammates after a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) moves with the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) is given a yellow card in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO head coach Donovan Dowling watches his team in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) and UNO's Kyle Reese (12) battle for the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Nathanael Sallah (30) gets above Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) for a save in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassidy Gydesen, left, a UNO senior gerontology major, paints the face of Cadence Sweetmon, a UNO freshman business major, during the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) and Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) go after the ball in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jackson Castro (16) smiles with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a goal in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Gonzalo Cuevas (2) scores on a penalty kick in the Creighton vs. UNO men's soccer game at UNO on Wednesday. Creighton won the game 6-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!