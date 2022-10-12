Creighton men's soccer can't make early lead stand against No. 12 Xavier

CINCINNATI — Creighton remained winless outside of Omaha after allowing three second-half goals in a 3-1 loss at No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday.

The Bluejays (4-3-4, 1-2-2 Big East) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Duncan McGuire scored on a penalty kick in the 19th minute.

The Musketeers (9-0-4, 3-0-3) evened the match in the 57th minute, then took a 2-1 lead four minutes later. Lightning delayed the match shortly after Xavier pulled ahead, but the Musketeers added an insurance goal in the 89th minute after play resumed.

Creighton’s only other match outside Omaha was a 2-1 loss at Georgetown last month.

Creighton (4-3-4, 1-2-2) ..... 1 0 — 1

At Xavier (9-0-4, 3-0-3) ..... 0 3 — 3

Goals: CU, McGuire. XU, Allen, Steinwascher, Phillips.