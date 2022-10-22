Creighton men's soccer comes away with tie at Marquette

MILWAUKEE — The Creighton men came away with a 2-2 draw against Marquette, the last-place team in the Big East, on Saturday night.

CU, which is tied for sixth in the league, never led as the Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Bluejays tied it 10 minutes into the second half on a Callum Watson goal. But four minutes later, Marquette regained the lead on a penalty kick.

Creighton then converted its own penalty kick — Duncan McGuire's 11th goal of the season — six minutes later to make it 2-2.

The Jays (5-3-6, 2-2-4) return home to face DePaul next Saturday.

Creighton (5-3-6, 2-2-4) .............. 0 2—2

At Marquette (4-8-4, 0-4-4) ........ 1 1—2

Goals: CU, Watson, McGuire. MU, Merl, Sunesson.