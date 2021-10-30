Creighton men's soccer defeats Butler, extending unbeaten streak to five matches

Creighton extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-0 win at Butler Saturday night.

It's an impressive mid-season turnaround for the Jays, who opened Big East play with four consecutive losses and temporarily dropped to last place in the league.

But Saturday's result moved them into a tie for fourth — with one game, against second-place Providence, remaining on the regular season schedule.

The top six teams will play in the conference tournament. And if CU gets there, with its No. 37 RPI ranking coming into play Saturday, it will have a case for an NCAA at-large tournament berth.

The Jays (7-6-1, 4-4-1) looked the part against Butler (6-8-2, 4-4-1) Saturday.

Sophomore midfielder Mark O'Neill darted along the top of the 6-yard box on a corner kick and headed the ball into the opposite corner of the goal to break a scoreless tie in the 59th minute. Senior Diego Gutierrez, the Big East's top goal scorer, made it 2-0 four minutes later.

The shutout was CU's fifth of the season and its second in the last three matches.

