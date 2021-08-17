Creighton men's soccer defeats Iowa Western in exhibition match

Less than five minutes into the first-ever fall exhibition match against its renowned junior college neighbor, Creighton found a scoring window for its skilled attackers to exploit.
And CU didn't waste the chance.
That had to be the Jays' approach in a competitive showdown Tuesday night — even though the meet-up went in the books as an inconsequential preseason tune-up between Creighton and Iowa Western. They played three 30-minute periods, with the final two sessions reserved for backups and walk-ons.
But still, CU's guys wanted to embrace the test before 1,786 fans at Morrison Stadium.
If they weren't the tone-setters on their own turf, the team that's just a few months removed from a run to the NJCAA Division I championship game surely wouldn't hesitate to seize control.
So freshman forward Manu Toledano buried a low shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 Creighton lead. Then senior forward Diego Gutierrez doubled the advantage eight minutes later. CU went on to earn a 3-1 win Tuesday.
"We went out and approached this game like we would any other game, whether that was Iowa Western or Georgetown," Jays coach Johnny Torres said afterward. "I wanted guys to be efficient with their time and come out and take care of business."
They still have plenty to work on, though.
Torres thought his team put Iowa Western under pressure in transition situations, but maybe dropped its aggressiveness when those immediate opportunities fizzled.
They also gave sophomore midfielder Carlos Santamaria too much space just outside the penalty box late in the first period — he rifled a deep shot past reserve keeper Nathan Schnur to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Reivers had a few other moments when they forced CU into some difficult saves, too.
"A lot of people think that if you're playing against junior college, or an NAIA team or a Division II team, that they're automatically beneath the level of Division I," Torres said. "That is the biggest misconception when it comes to soccer. That's why we play the game."
He's glad Iowa Western agreed to make the trip.
Torres and Reivers coach Mike Brown have known each other for years — Brown was an Iowa Western assistant nearly a decade ago when he first worked a CU camp.
The two programs do play in the spring exhibition season during a normal calendar year. But in the fall, just days from the regular-season opener, the stands tend to be more crowded and the stakes can feel a little higher.
Brown viewed Tuesday's preseason match as a chance to prepare his guys for what's to come. This year, and beyond.
The Reivers opened this year ranked No. 2 in the highest juco division.
"It's just a good experience for our guys," Brown said. "Just getting over the nerves and all that, getting over the bright lights, and playing as a team."
Creighton returns to action Friday for an exhibition match against Bradley. Iowa Western hosts Concordia on Saturday.
