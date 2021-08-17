Creighton men's soccer defeats Iowa Western in exhibition match

Less than five minutes into the first-ever fall exhibition match against its renowned junior college neighbor, Creighton found a scoring window for its skilled attackers to exploit.

And CU didn't waste the chance.

That had to be the Jays' approach in a competitive showdown Tuesday night — even though the meet-up went in the books as an inconsequential preseason tune-up between Creighton and Iowa Western. They played three 30-minute periods, with the final two sessions reserved for backups and walk-ons.

But still, CU's guys wanted to embrace the test before 1,786 fans at Morrison Stadium.

If they weren't the tone-setters on their own turf, the team that's just a few months removed from a run to the NJCAA Division I championship game surely wouldn't hesitate to seize control.

So freshman forward Manu Toledano buried a low shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 Creighton lead. Then senior forward Diego Gutierrez doubled the advantage eight minutes later. CU went on to earn a 3-1 win Tuesday.

"We went out and approached this game like we would any other game, whether that was Iowa Western or Georgetown," Jays coach Johnny Torres said afterward. "I wanted guys to be efficient with their time and come out and take care of business."