Creighton men's soccer defeats Missouri State in first round of NCAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Creighton's Diego Gutierrez appeared to be pinned, trapped along the end-line in the left corner of the penalty box as two Missouri State defenders quickly converged.

The two-time Big East offensive player of the year hesitated.

But not because he didn't know what to do.

It was a set up.

In another moment of creative brilliance from the former Ralston star, Gutierrez lulled his pursuers into a brief trance with a stutter step behind the nearly motionless ball before suddenly surging forward — darting right between the two Bears and setting up the kind of sharp-angled look at goal that's long been included in a series of unconventional shots he regularly practices.

Gutierrez did indeed blast home the goal with his right foot in the 78th minute, securing a 1-0 win for the Jays (9-7-2) at Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"Those are things I actually work on in practice and once I made that first move it was pretty automatic that I was going to shoot," Gutierrez said.

It was his 10th goal of the season — many of which have featured his wide variety of clinical finishes and/or his abrupt change-of-pace moves.