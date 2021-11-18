Creighton men's soccer defeats Missouri State in first round of NCAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Creighton's Diego Gutierrez appeared to be pinned, trapped along the end-line in the left corner of the penalty box as two Missouri State defenders quickly converged.
The two-time Big East offensive player of the year hesitated.
But not because he didn't know what to do.
It was a set up.
In another moment of creative brilliance from the former Ralston star, Gutierrez lulled his pursuers into a brief trance with a stutter step behind the nearly motionless ball before suddenly surging forward — darting right between the two Bears and setting up the kind of sharp-angled look at goal that's long been included in a series of unconventional shots he regularly practices.
Gutierrez did indeed blast home the goal with his right foot in the 78th minute, securing a 1-0 win for the Jays (9-7-2) at Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
"Those are things I actually work on in practice and once I made that first move it was pretty automatic that I was going to shoot," Gutierrez said.
It was his 10th goal of the season — many of which have featured his wide variety of clinical finishes and/or his abrupt change-of-pace moves.
That's years and years of work, Gutierrez said, referencing training sessions with his dad and brothers as a kid, and all those sweat-filled workouts with his many college teammates and even the occasional YouTube binges of highlights from the pros.
You're always experimenting. Always expanding your game.
So you're ready to come through for your team in a do-or-die game like Thursday's NCAA opener.
"We're fortunate to have him on our side," coach Johnny Torres said. "He's very good at unbalancing an entire defense on his own and he's been blessed with a wonderful talent."
Gutierrez did it against a Bears team that came into the match allowing just 0.55 goals per outing (third-best in the country). Missouri State (17-2) hadn't given up a score at home in more than a month. It had a nation-leading 15-match winning streak, too.
But Creighton's defense kept the Jays in the game until Gutierrez broke through. Then CU held on late.
A long range shot in the 79th minute was on target before junior defender Jake Ashford deflected it away. In the 87th minute, the ball was headed for the back post and an unmarked Missouri State attacker but a quick-reacting Ashford stuck his left knee into its path and popped it up into the air — Kruse, who had six saves, collected the loose ball to avoid disaster.
Soon after that, the Jays were celebrating the win, and Gutierrez's impressive goal.
"Anytime I'm in the box, my thought process is always to just make a play — something that can work out for the team," Gutierrez said. "(My teammates) trust me to make the right choice. Luckily, I made a great play and we got the result."
The CU win advances the Jays to the NCAA's second round. They'll face No. 6 overall seed Tulsa (15-1-1), which beat Creighton 2-1 in the season opener in August. The rematch is set for 6 p.m. Sunday in Tulsa, Okla.
