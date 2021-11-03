Creighton men's soccer defeats No. 16 Providence, clinches Big East tournament berth

Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse dove on the ball as the buzzer sounded, then jumped to his feet to celebrate the win that completed a remarkable late-season run and clinched CU's Big East tournament berth.

His exuberant teammates soon joined him.

The Jays started the year 0-4 in league play, but they won five of their final six matches — including Wednesday's 2-1 heart-pumping victory over No. 16 Providence (9-2-4, 5-2-3) at Morrison Stadium.

CU had to withstand a late push for an equalizer from the Friars, who repeatedly put the ball in the box and had multiple free kicks during the final 20 minutes.

There wasn't much margin for error, but then again, Creighton's been playing must-win soccer for several weeks now.

"To be able to turn the season around the way we did ... and be able to get a (tournament) berth in one of the toughest conferences in the country is special for our group," coach Johnny Torres said on the Big East Digital Network.

The Jays (8-6-2, 5-4-1) can finally exhale now.

Well, at least for a day or so.