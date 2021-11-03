Creighton men's soccer defeats No. 16 Providence, clinches Big East tournament berth

Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse dove on the ball as the buzzer sounded, then jumped to his feet to celebrate the win that completed a remarkable late-season run and clinched CU's Big East tournament berth.
His exuberant teammates soon joined him.
The Jays started the year 0-4 in league play, but they won five of their final six matches — including Wednesday's 2-1 heart-pumping victory over No. 16 Providence (9-2-4, 5-2-3) at Morrison Stadium.
CU had to withstand a late push for an equalizer from the Friars, who repeatedly put the ball in the box and had multiple free kicks during the final 20 minutes.
There wasn't much margin for error, but then again, Creighton's been playing must-win soccer for several weeks now.
"To be able to turn the season around the way we did ... and be able to get a (tournament) berth in one of the toughest conferences in the country is special for our group," coach Johnny Torres said on the Big East Digital Network.
The Jays (8-6-2, 5-4-1) can finally exhale now.
Well, at least for a day or so.
They'll be back in action Saturday when they host Villanova at 6 p.m. in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. A deep conference tourney run would undoubtedly solidify the program's first NCAA tournament berth since 2016 — although CU, at RPI No. 28 to start this week, would appear to be in good shape after securing Wednesday's quality win.
It certainly wasn't easy to hold off Providence, though.
Sophomore Mark O'Neill, who scored his first goal of the year on a corner kick at Butler Saturday, headed in another one off a set piece to open the scoring Wednesday. He maneuvered across the top of the 6-yard box and redirected the corner kick home in the fourth minute.
Freshman Manu Toledano made it 2-1 with a left-footed finish from the edge of the 6-yard box in the 16th minute.
The only score Creighton allowed was an own goal in the 12th minute. Providence finished with a 14-10 shots advantage and it forced Kruse to make five saves. But the Jays held up on senior night.
"We're excited to be moving on," Torres said.
CU will be the No. 4 seed in the Big East tournament.
