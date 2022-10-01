Creighton men's soccer defeats Villanova

Owen O'Malley scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half as Creighton men's soccer downed Villanova 3-1 Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.

O'Malley made it 2-1 when he knocked in the ball in front of the goal following a corner kick. Duncan McGuire added insurance with a penalty kick with 8:09 left for his seventh goal this season.

Creighton initially took the lead 15 minutes before halftime on a goal by Jackson Castro. But Villanova tied it with 5:31 left in the half.

Creighton outshot Villanova 11-2 in the first half and 20-13 for the night. Paul Kruse finished with three saves to earn the victory.

Creighton is off until next Saturday when it hosts St. John's next Saturday.