Creighton men's soccer defeats Xavier, extends unbeaten streak to three games
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer defeats Xavier, extends unbeaten streak to three games

Creighton extended its unbeaten streak to three matches with a 2-0 victory over Xavier Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays are in must-win mode now as they work to climb out of the lower-half of the Big East standings and contend for a league tournament spot. They took care of business against the Musketeers (8-5-0, 2-4-0) on Wednesday.

Senior midfielder Alejandro Maillet headed home a goal off a pass from senior Diego Gutierrez in the 61st minute to put CU ahead 1-0. Three minutes later, senior midfielder Callum Watson gave the Jays (5-6-2, 2-4-1) some extra cushion with his first goal of the season.

The win marks Creighton's second conference victory in its last three matches. The other result during that stretch was a draw with UConn. The Jays opened Big East play with four straight defeats.

They'll be back in action Saturday when they host Seton Hall (5-6-3, 1-5-1).

