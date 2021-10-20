Creighton men's soccer defeats Xavier, extends unbeaten streak to three games

Creighton extended its unbeaten streak to three matches with a 2-0 victory over Xavier Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays are in must-win mode now as they work to climb out of the lower-half of the Big East standings and contend for a league tournament spot. They took care of business against the Musketeers (8-5-0, 2-4-0) on Wednesday.

Senior midfielder Alejandro Maillet headed home a goal off a pass from senior Diego Gutierrez in the 61st minute to put CU ahead 1-0. Three minutes later, senior midfielder Callum Watson gave the Jays (5-6-2, 2-4-1) some extra cushion with his first goal of the season.

The win marks Creighton's second conference victory in its last three matches. The other result during that stretch was a draw with UConn. The Jays opened Big East play with four straight defeats.

They'll be back in action Saturday when they host Seton Hall (5-6-3, 1-5-1).

