Creighton men's soccer defeats Xavier
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer defeats Xavier

CINCINNATI — Creighton scored three second-half goals to down Xavier 3-0 Wednesday, moving the Bluejays (4-4, 4-2 Big East) into sole possession of second place in the league's Midwest Division.

Daniel Espeleta started the scoring in the 58th minute with his first goal of the season. Charles Auguste added the second goal eight minutes later and the final score came from Duncan McGuire in the 79th minute.

Nathan Schnur made two saves to record his first shutout as a Bluejay. Though Xavier ended the match with a 13-3 edge in corner kicks, the final shot total was 5-5.

Creighton returns to the pitch Monday, hosting UMKC at 2 p.m.

