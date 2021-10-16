 Skip to main content
Creighton men's soccer earns draw with UConn
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer earns draw with UConn

STORRS, Conn. — Creighton scored with 58 seconds left in regulation and came away with a 2-2 draw with the Connecticut men Saturday night.

The Huskies had taken a 2-1 lead with 11:02 left on a penalty kick before Jackson Castro stole the ball in the Huskies' end and beat the goalkeeper to tie it again for the Jays.

Creighton also erased a first-half deficit when Diego Gutierrez scored in the 19th minute.

Paul Kruse finished with four saves for the Bluejays, who were outshot 15-13.

Creighton returns home to face Xavier at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

