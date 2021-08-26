Creighton men's soccer falls in season opener after Tulsa scores two late goals

Tulsa spoiled Creighton's season-opening night at Morrison Stadium Thursday, scoring twice in a six-minute span late in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Golden Hurricane (1-0) broke through in the 77th minute on a corner kick. Then it doubled the lead when Alex Meinhard, the reigning American Conference offensive player of the year, got behind the CU defense and fired a shot inside the near post.

The goals were a result of an aggressive approach from the outset by Tulsa, which ended up with more shots (17-13) and more corner kicks (10-6) than the Jays.

CU goalkeeper Paul Kruse, who finished with eight saves, did keep Creighton (0-1) close for much of the night, standing tall to block a couple close-range shots from Meinhard.

But ultimately it took the Jays too long to match the effort of its opponent, according to CU coach Johnny Torres.

"Tulsa did a good job to come out and apply pressure on us," Torres said. "I think they dictated the game a bit more than we did in the first half. ... I give credit to them for being lively, energetic and hungry for the ball."

He thought Creighton did adjust after halftime and it created a few good scoring chances — an offsides call wiped a goal off the board in the 55th minute.