 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton men's soccer falls in season opener after Tulsa scores two late goals
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer falls in season opener after Tulsa scores two late goals

From men's basketball to rowing, take a look at the head coaches of Creighton Athletics.

Tulsa spoiled Creighton's season-opening night at Morrison Stadium Thursday, scoring twice in a six-minute span late in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Golden Hurricane (1-0) broke through in the 77th minute on a corner kick. Then it doubled the lead when Alex Meinhard, the reigning American Conference offensive player of the year, got behind the CU defense and fired a shot inside the near post.

The goals were a result of an aggressive approach from the outset by Tulsa, which ended up with more shots (17-13) and more corner kicks (10-6) than the Jays.

CU goalkeeper Paul Kruse, who finished with eight saves, did keep Creighton (0-1) close for much of the night, standing tall to block a couple close-range shots from Meinhard.

But ultimately it took the Jays too long to match the effort of its opponent, according to CU coach Johnny Torres.

"Tulsa did a good job to come out and apply pressure on us," Torres said. "I think they dictated the game a bit more than we did in the first half. ... I give credit to them for being lively, energetic and hungry for the ball."

He thought Creighton did adjust after halftime and it created a few good scoring chances — an offsides call wiped a goal off the board in the 55th minute.

But it wasn't until the final moments that the Jays finally found the back of the net. They made it 2-1 when freshman Manu Tolendano converted a penalty kick with just over a minute left. They weren't able to create another chance in the closing moments.

The defeat marked the first time since 2017 that Creighton lost its home opener.

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

1 of 12

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert