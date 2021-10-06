 Skip to main content
Creighton men's soccer falls to DePaul, falls to 0-3 in Big East play
Creighton surrendered a game-winning goal midway through the second half at DePaul Wednesday, falling to 0-3 in Big East play for the first time since joining the league.

The Jays were out-shot 8-1 in the second half. The Blue Demons (6-4, 2-1) came through with the decisive goal in the 63rd minute.

CU was coming off a week where it defeated UNO and Illinois-Chicago by a combined score of 5-0. But it couldn't carry the momentum back into conference play.

Creighton's Big East season started last month with a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Georgetown in the closing moments. The Jays (3-5-1, 0-3) lost 2-0 at St. John's one week later. They're tied for last place in the league standings after Wednesday's result.

Only once has CU finished with a losing record in Big East action since joining the league in 2013. It's never finished worse than fifth in the standings.

Creighton returns to action Saturday when it hosts Marquette.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

