Creighton men's soccer falls to St. John's

QUEENS, N.Y. — St. John's scored twice in the final 21 minutes to hand the Creighton men a 2-0 loss Friday night.
Wesley Leggett broke the scoreless tie with a goal with 20:33 left to play. Nine minutes later, Atila Ashrafi added an insurance goal.
St. John's, winners of five straight, outshot the Bluejays 14-12. Diego Gutierrez and Daniel Espeleta each had two shots on goal for Creighton.
Paul Kruse made five saves for the Bluejays.
Creighton returns home to face UNO on Wednesday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH